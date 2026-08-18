A couple of years ago, I lived my life through a very different set of rules. I had a different mindset.

And mindset has a big effect on your life. It can shape your goals, self-set limits, accomplishments, what you exposure yourself to, and much more.

It is very important to take a good look at your mindset, and the internal “rules” you set for yourself.

Tiny little mindset changes, can ripple through your behavior and what you think you can achieve. And it can change how you deal with certain decisions, but also with things like embarrassment, uncertainty, and ordinary days.

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Because of these mindset shifts, I now take more chances, care less about what people think of me, recover faster if I make a mistake, and honestly… I am just more present and doing the things I want to be doing.

Here are 10 mindset shifts I live by. They may sound simple, but some are harder to practice than you may think.

So let’s dive in.

1. Most people pay way less attention to you than you think. I promise.