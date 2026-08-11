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There are many ways to improve your attention and focus naturally. These are things I am constantly working on myself. I have a demanding job where focus is important and precision is key, so protecting my attention is something I actively practice daily.

I want to share 22 ways, but rather than to overwhelm you with one very long article, we are splitting them in two parts.

Many of us are having trouble with our attention.

And often we try to fix it by putting a band-aid on it, but we are not wanting to change the behaviors that actually create the concentration issues.

We expect our brains to work at the highest level they can but are shocked it won’t – even though we lack a good night of sleep, have too much work-related stress, and spend hours a day scrolling.

Different brain regions and coordinated networks are needed for attention. First, we have the frontoparietal system. This system is involved in cognitive control. Another system is the salience network. This decides what information gets priority and what does not. Things like sleep, movement, motivation, stimulation, and everything in our surroundings can affect how well these networks work.

In addition to our internal systems, external factors also have effects on our attention. We spend all day responding to each text and phone call. We even scroll all through our lunch break or try to multitask.

We are creating a life that constantly distracts us. And we cannot work harder to balance it out. We have to go to the root of why our concentration is being hijacked and find a way to lower negative effects on our brain’s cognition to preserve its energy for quality concentration.

How do we do that?

Let’s talk about the first 11 ways to naturally improve your concentration.