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Most of us have been there, and hated it.

It happens around 3PM. And somehow our brains just lose all their processing power. Why does this happen? And can we stop it?

Let’s dive into both of those.

Adenosine is one of the chemicals related to this, and is involved in sleep pressure. If you have never heard of the term sleep pressure, it is the biological drive that your brain and body have that builds up over the day when you are awake, to prepare you for sleep at night time. The longer you stay up, the more sleep drive you will have.

When you wake up in the morning. You have very low amounts adenosine in your brain. During the time you are awake, it accumulates in your brain and builds up, and keeps building up until you go to sleep. Then it goes back down to prepare you for wakefulness in the morning. The more adenosine there is in your brain, the more sleep pressure you feel.

Very Schematic Representation of your adenosine levels

So during the day, while the adenosine is building up, let’s say around 3-4 PM… your circadian rhythm also created a little natural dip in alertness in the afternoon. This happens even if you slept fantastic the night before.

But wait - there is more. Another variable that comes into play… is your lunch. The size of your lunch meal, and what is in it have a big influence on the next couple of hours. A heavy meal with carbohydrates that are fast digesting can produce a larger glucose rise than a lean protein, fiber and slower digesting carbs. And for some people (like me) this glucose spike adds to our sleepy, sluggish feeling, and also decrease our ability to focus.

It’s not fun.

Your brain fog is connected to all those variables, but also signals around you that tell your body to wake up.

Are you sitting for hours behind a computer (like me)? That sitting behavior is not exactly telling our brains to wake up haha.

And even when we go to the break room or that cute little coffeeshop for our third coffee, it may not be enough to wake us up.

The way coffee works, is that it blocks your adenosine receptors (remember those from earlier?). And this created a temporary reduction in our perception of sleep pressure. This does not mean that the adenosine vanishes… no, no… it just temporarily blocks the receptors that grab your adenosine floating around. When they are unblocked again, the effect of adenosine is in full swing again. So hence why coffee only works temporarily.

Cutesy pink synapse (aka 2 brain cells being chatty with one another on the left, and also on the right)

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And to make it worse…. if your late day coffee fix also interferes with your sleep later that day…. it makes tomorrow’s afternoon slump even worse.

But good news… we can fix it. Yay.

We will need to look at the hours right before your 3PM sleepiness.

It could be one thing, or many things that are happening at the same time. What you ate, the timing of movement, your sleep, caffeine, how many hours you have been sitting, and… light exposure.

Many of these things we can somewhat control… so let’s dive in!

In the rest of this article, we’ll chat about:

Building a lunch for steadier energy

One super simple thing to do after eating

The ideal caffeine timing

Movement & Light timing

& more….

1. Prep a lunch that supports steady energy throughout the day

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