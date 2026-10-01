Before we dive in and in case you missed it, I was honored to be part of a collaborative article of 20 women studying health and/or science created by Dr. Mica. Here is the article: Less Is More: The 20% of Women’s Health Advice That Does 80% of the Work

Ok lets get back to the article <3

I need to read a LOT for work. Scientific papers, neuroscience things, psychology things, medical research, proposals…. and not to mention my own writing a million times while I am writing it.

So when I read for myself… I love to read books that give me a new way to think about life. And I don’t read super often. English is my third language. I read slow (I write way faster). And my eyes and brain are often tired from neuroscience-ing all day. But when I am deep in a book… I am often hooked.

The books I remember most are usually ones I can either apply to my own life, and change something small in my brain afterwards. Maybe I approach problems differently… or I take a peek at my own habits. And others make me understand a person a little better.

Here are six books I have genuinely loved, or am loving right now, and still think about.

And some, including the last one, will surprise you. But I really enjoyed them.

Let’s dive in:

1. Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo

Get it here

This book by Marie forleo created a huge mindset shift. I always had some form of this mindset but this book created a stronger trace of it in my life.

When you are learning something new… you are literally starting from scratch. You may need practice, watch a tutorial, ask for help or try 5 things before it works. But approaching something as something you can always figure out changes how you behave around it. You lose any victim mentality “this is too hard” or “I can’t do this” or even “Someone like me doesn’t do this kind of stuff”. And you learn that you can literally teach yourself anything. The sky is the limit.

Highly recommend.

Warning: It may make you a little too independent (haha just kidding), orrrr may make you try a gazillion new hobbies (my poor husband had me coming home with miter saws and sewing machines).

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear

Get it here

This one is a little bit obvious. It’s famous. And honestly rightfully so.

The author makes behavior changes way more manageable by looking at the small tiny things you repeatedly do.

Your habits literally become the little puzzle pieces of who you are becoming. A 25 minute workout, going to bed at 9PM, or reading a page of a book may seem small. Butttt if you repeat them over and over, they become big. And they become a part of how you live your life and who you are. And more importantly… how you see yourself.

As a neuroscientist… I obviously ate this one up.

3. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty

Get it here

I loved this one for a different reason than the previous book. But they should come hand in hand.

This book focuses on your internal world. Things like your values, relationships, gratitude, thoughts, comparison, and the things in your head and mindset.

I am pretty ambitious. I always have goals set, projects running, and having something new to work on. This book was a beautiful reminder that achievement is one thing… but you want to build a life that feels good to live.

Not sure if this was from his book or his podcast, but something I now do daily is change my mindset when I do things I used to hate.

Like doing dishes.

Washing dishes is a classic example of mindfulness, where you can practice bringing full and nonjudgmental awareness to an everyday activity. Instead of treating the chore as a nuisance to rush through, you transform it into a sensory anchor to train your brain to stay in the current moment.

Mindfulness uses an anchor to bring your mind back when it is all over the place. And you can use your senses: touch, sight, sound, smell. For example, you can feel the water gliding over your hand. Or the smell of the soap.

Try it. It will make the experience so much different.

4. Healthy Brain, Happy Life by Wendy Suzuki

Get it here

Of course I have to include a neuroscience book.

I’m actually reading this one right now. And I am a big Wendy Suzuki fan.

A wonderful Editor at Dey Street Books actually gave me this book (if you are reading this - thank you so much!).

Wendy Suzuki is also a neuroscientist who actually has done very similar research as I have. And she writes about how everyday behaviors, particularly exercise, influence the brain.

Her writing is very similar to how I write here. So if you enjoy my writing, try this book! This is a great option for someone who wants to learn more about their brain and skip the big heavy textbook.

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Get it here

I listened to this one as an audiobook, and I think that made me love it even more. Matthew has such a soothing voice haha. He narrates it himself, so you also get his humor, voice, and personality.

He shares stories in his - very interesting - life, and how he reframes less fun experiences (Red Lights) into life lessons (Green lights).

Give it a read (or a listen). It really makes you think about how you can reframe situations in your life as they occur.

6. Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

This one is probably surprising.

Get it here

To be honest, I was never a big fan, but I did admire her a lot for many reasons.

I listened to this one too, and Paris narrates it herself. Literally a whole different Paris than the one we grew up with on magazines and social media.

I grew up knowing Paris Hilton primarily as the famous blonde socialite and the very carefully created public persona.

Her memoir shows you the true person behind that image. She writes about her childhood, the troubled teen industry, trauma, fame, ADHD, relationships, business, and more. There is a lot of sadness in some of the chapters, things I never knew.

This book made me think a lot about how little we sometimes know about a person from the version we see online or on TV. And it made me admire her even more as a business woman.

I finished it with significantly more respect for Paris Hilton than I started with.

So which one would you pick?

You don’t have to read all of them haha. But which one would you choose?

Motivation or becoming more independent and self reliant—> Everything Is Figureoutable.

Learn about your own habit formation —> Atomic Habits.

If you are overwhelmed —> Think Like a Monk.

If you want more neuroscience —> Healthy Brain, Happy Life.

And if you want a story you can disappear into on a long walk or drive, put on Greenlights or Paris: The Memoir. These are absolutely worth getting on audiobook (check out the app libby which connects to your local library). Perfect for when you're out doing a walk, or on your walking pad like me before work hours.

I have so many more recommendations. I want to share more books, but also podcasts, documentaries, online classes, and other things I’ve genuinely loved or learned something from.

Tell me in the comments what you would be interested in: More books, podcasts, documentaries, online classes, or something else?

I hope you enjoyed this article!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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