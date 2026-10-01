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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
Oct 1

Honestly - I have a love hate relationship with Atomic Habits. But here is why I keep rereading it periodically - because it speaks to one of the central questions in my own work: why we can know what is good for us and still struggle to make it part of our lives. Clear’s focus on small, repeatable behaviors, and on designing our environment so those behaviors become easier to sustain, overlaps naturally with my interest in how people actually build their wellbeing into everyday life.

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Vanessa Hill, Skilled Concepts's avatar
Vanessa Hill, Skilled Concepts
Oct 4

I loved Greenlights.

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