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Do you do this too?

When you are waiting in line…. you pick up your phone immediately just to check the time…. and 5 minutes later, you are 6 videos deep into holiday decoration tips, or incredible holiday recipes… or just randomly scrolling.

image source: Pinterest

Your brain learns very quickly when you do something that creates signals related to things you find rewarding, interesting or important. And social media provides many opportunities for this type of content to pop up.

You may come across a video that’s a little boring… and the next is breaking news… and then some gossip of your fav actor… or a fabulous recipe you need to save for your Holiday dinner.

The videos that pop up are incredibly unpredictable.

And that is on purpose.

Our brain literally learns to keep checking our phone

Of course you have heard of it: Dopamine.

Dopamine is one of the neurotransmitters that is very important for motivation, reward learning, and expectations of reward.

And when we scroll on social media…brain regions are engaged that are related to reward processing, such as the nucleus accumbent. And what’s crazy is that when we overuse social media (aka doomscrolling) our reward processing and self control can change.

Just FYI… Dopamine is not bad. We NEED dopamine haha. But when our brains are in a loop like this:

Phone —> Scrolling —> 3 boring videos & 1 super interesting one —> Scroll some more…

This is a continuous cycle.

And it can trigger us to reach for our phone when we have a little moment of nothingness, as procrastination, or simply when we are bored.

But luckily, there are things you can do to disrupt the loop.

Image source: Pinterest

And this is where neuroplasticity comes in.

Every single time you are bored… and you grab your phone… and see a video you enjoyed (even after the first 3 were not that interesting)…you are teaching your brain that grabbing your phone is related to enjoyment.

When you do that enough times, your basal ganglia, which are important for habit formation, will make this behavior more efficient and feel more natural over time.

Image source: flintrehab.com

Your prefrontal cortex (important for attention, decision making and inhibitory control) has to basically fight against that learned response. And that takes a lot of effort.

Image source: flintrehab.com

But this training works both ways! You can undo it! Every time you interrupt the automatic response by not grabbing your phone and doing something else, your brain will learn a different pattern. And when repeating that enough times, that specific behavior becomes more natural too, and you can unlearn the other one.

What happens when you start scrolling less?

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