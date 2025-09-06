When we think about the brain, we often picture that familiar pinkish gray, wrinkled surface. But beneath those folds lies a layered, intricate structure where biology meets thought, memory, and consciousness itself. If you slice it with a knife (which I had to do during my 1 year of med school labs), it literally has the same consistency as hard tofu.

Let’s take a tour of the brain. Our brain has a big brain, the cerebrum, and a little brain at the bottom on the back, called the cerebellum. The cerebrum has 2 sides called hemispheres. Each hemisphere has four lobes with different functions. Let’s dive a little deeper shall we?

Cortex and White Matter: The Brain’s Two Faces

The brain has two main types of tissue:

Image from John’s Hopkins Medicine: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/anatomy-of-the-brain

• Gray matter (the cortex): This is the thin outer layer that gives the brain its wrinkled appearance. Cortex means “tree bark” in latin, which makes sense: its the bark of the brain:)! The cortex houses the cell bodies of neurons: tiny processing units that handle information.

• White matter: Beneath the cortex, white matter consists of axons (long nerve fibers) coated in myelin, a fatty substance that speeds up electrical signals. Think of gray matter as the “thinking centers” and white matter as the “wiring” that connects them. Most of my research focuses on these signaling highways.

The cortex and white matter allows us to do everything from recognizing a face to recalling a memory or solving a problem.

The Four Brain Lobes

Each hemisphere of the brain is divided into four lobes, each with distinct but interconnected roles:

Image from the Queensland Brain Institute: https://qbi.uq.edu.au/brain/brain-anatomy/lobes-brain

1. Frontal Lobe

• Location: Front of the brain, behind the forehead.

• Functions: Planning, decision-making, impulse control, personality, voluntary movement.

• Key area: The prefrontal cortex, often called the brain’s CEO, orchestrates long-term goals and social behavior. This lobe develops last during development.

2. Parietal Lobe