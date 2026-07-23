Many of us have gone through it. You unlock your laptop ready to work…. but you just stare at your screen trying to remember what you wanted to do.

Or maybe you walk into the kitchen and open your fridge door, and completely forget what you wanted.

The one I often have it when you research the same paragraph in a book… but then lose your train of thought and have to reread it.

It feels so frustrating.

You are doing all the things, working, responding, maybe even taking care of other people, and making sure you are covering all your responsibilities. But simple tasks ask for a lot more energy to concentrate on them. Like a lot more energy.

This can be described as brain fog.

And if you have ever experienced it… it’s not fun.

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When you are experiencing brain fog, you can feel more forgetful, a little slower mentally, super distracted, or maybe even feel somewhat disconnected from your usual sharp attention. Often, brain fog occurs when you experience a period of intense stress, have many nights of poor sleep, when you are ill, are going through hormonal transitions or have medical issues.

And as usual… many systems influence your cognition. Therefore clearing your brain fog starts with learning and understanding the systems that are involved in creating it.

In the rest of this article, we will explore:

What brain fog is doing to your attention and memory

Why stress can make familiar tasks feel unusually difficult

How hormones influence thinking and word retrieval

Why sleep may be the missing piece

Other physical and psychological contributors

Practical ways to recover more mental clarity

When brain fog deserves a medical evaluation

A quick note: This article is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for personalized medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are experiencing new, persistent, or worsening cognitive changes, please speak with a qualified healthcare professional.

What is happening when your brain feels foggy?

Brain fog can pop up in many small but frustrating ways.

You may forget what you wanted to say, or have a hard time following a conversation. You know that you understand the thing you are trying to do, but for some reading you are not able to access the information temporarily, or it is not registering. Have you ever felt that way?

Many different cognitive systems can be involved in this process. Let’s go through them:

First up: Attention. Attention means what receives priority. This could be information coming in, or information going out.

Your working memory is also involved. Working memory is your short term memory which remembers a tiny bit of information while you are using these pieces of information. For example, hearing someone’s name for the first time and trying to remember it while having a conversation.

Executive function. This basically helps you plan and organize things, while ignoring distractions and making sure you are working towards your goal.

Your processing speed is also lowered. This influences how fast you understand information and are able to respond.

And of course your memory retrieval. This allows you to retrieve stored memories or things like names, facts and experiences when you need them.

When one of these systems becomes less efficient, it kinda feels like there is a issue with memory… but many everyday memory lapses actually start with attention.

For example, think about that time you put the keys on a different table while you were on the phone. You put the key down, but your attention did not register that you put the key down.

Later you think your key is lost, because your brain did not make a strong memory. It is not like you forgot… the location of the key was not encoded into your memory.

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Your brain may be carrying too much at once

Your prefrontal cortex (PFC; which as you know is at the front of your brain), helps with things like concentration, decision making, planning…. but also for your (short) working memory.