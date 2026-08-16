Welcome back to the N&W Brain Kitchen, where we make simple, satisfying meals that support your brain and body 🧠🥭.

The Brain Kitchen is a new bonus perk for paid N&W subscribers. It is in the works, and I will add more recipes over the next couple of weeks. Each recipe includes estimated calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, so you can spend less time calculating and more time enjoying what you make.They focus on Whole and healthy foods, good for brain and body health.

Inspired by the vibrant flavors I’ve grown to love while living in Miami, this colorful bowl has everything I want in an easy meal: seasoned chicken, black beans, rice, and fresh mango pico de gallo. It is filling, high in protein and fiber, and easy to prep for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

Serves 2

~555 calories | 46 g protein | 9–10 g fiber