N&W Instagram

When you are experiencing low or unstable or unpredictable energy, this usually reflects how well your brain is regulating systems involved in your alertness, motivation and your recovery across your day.

When this regulation is off, your energy levels will feel more inconsistent. You may feel sharp and focused one moment, and another moment a bit foggy or a little slow.

And this pattern is actually very common in environments where there is high stimulation, disrupted daily rhythms and when you don’t have a regular sleep schedule.

So I wanted to dive into some information on how to stabilize your energy across the day, based on neuroscience. Here I will give a 5-day example, but you can take snippets and play with it to fit your needs.

In the rest of this article, we will chat about:

The neuroscience behind why energy can be unstable

Principles of Energy Regulations

A 5-day protocol to restore stability in energy output

Changes that may occur as your brain recalibrates

Patterns that can reduce energy

Actionable items for daily use

The Neuroscience Behind Unstable Energy

Energy is a mixed cocktail of a couple of neurobiological systems.

And when this regulation is disrupted, your energy output can become uneven, and you may start relying more on external stimulation to maintain it.

Adenosine accumulation & incomplete recovery

Adenosine is a neurotransmitter in your brain that promotes sleep. It starts low in the morning, and it builds up in the brain during the day and over the day it creates what is called sleep pressure.

Then during sleep, adenosine is being cleared from your system and goes down.

So when your sleep quality or sleep timing is not consistent, this can lead to accumulated sleep pressure and reduced alertness.

In turn, this results in sleep pressure carrying over into the next day… making you less alert, cognitively a little slower, and things need more effort than normal.

Image source: https://www.gareth-evans.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-sleep/

When the Circadian Rhythm is a Little Crooked

Our circadian system is regulated by the suprachiasmatic nucleus in our hypothalamus. It coordinates our daily patterns of when we should be alert, and when we are in recovery.

Image source: https://nigms.nih.gov/image-gallery/6613

Our circadian rhythm relies on having a consistent timing to light exposure and wake time. Having a consistent sleep and wake time is very important for your body to know how to regulate your energy levels throughout your day.

When these light exposure and wake cues are different every day, our brains can get a little confused and the timing of when our alertness signals will be less consistent too, which in turn can affect morning energy and overall daily energy.

Image source: www.news-medical.net/

Dopamine & Motivation

Our dopamine levels in our brain over time, are involved in motivation, effort allocation and our sustained attention.

When we expose ourselves frequently to high-stimulating inputs (aka social media short form videos, multitasking etc), it may influence reward-related attention and motivation.

And in turn, this can result in inconsistent motivation and mental drive throughout a day.

Imbalance of Our Autonomic Nervous System (ANS)

Our autonomic nervous system regulates the transition between when we are active and in recovery states.

When you are over stimulated or stressed very often, this system can remain partially activated which lowers the boundary between rest and active states.

When this line between rest and active modes is a little blurred, it can contribute to fatigue, restlessness, and less steady energy over the day.

So… your energy levels can reflect how well your regulatory systems are in coordination.

The 3 Principles of Energy Regulation



Image source: By Dot Box Self Care on Pinterest

Are your energy levels stable and predictable, or do they feel inconsistent? Here are three principles that determine towards which direction your energy is going based on your day-to-day behaviors.

1. Energy follows rhythm rather than bursts of effort

Stable energy is built over time. Through predictable daily patterns. Unfortunately just 1 day of good sleep and a predictable wake and sleep cycle is not enough.

2. Your mornings strongly determine your daily energy curve

The time you wake up, and whether that’s similar each day, when you see natural light, and how fast after waking up, and what type of stimulation you get early in the morning influence your alertness and fatigue patterns. In the section below we will go over steps to work on this.

3. Stimulation makes energy more variable.

When you are in high-input environments very fast after you wake up, this tends to increase variability in energy baselines rather than sustained stable energy output.

Ok, we made it to the end. So let’s dive into how we can work with our brain on creating a stable energy system.

The 5-Day Energy Stabilization Protocol

Psssst… below is the good stuff. Upgrade to get immediate access to the full article and the complete archive of 100+ Neuroscience & Wellness articles.

10% off first year

Investing in understanding your brain gives you the knowledge to make better decisions about your health, behavior, performance, and well-being - and build a healthier, happier life. Let’s get after it!

N&W Instagram

In Case You Missed it: