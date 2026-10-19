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I recently watched a class on MasterClass about grief and resilience, and it changed the way I thought about loss. So I really wanted to share it here with you.

The class featured Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, a neuroscientist and psychologist who studies what happens in our brain during grief and bereavement.

In the class, Dr. O’Conner was joined by Prince Harry, who reflected on his experience after losing his mom, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old.

Dr. O’Conner and Prince Harry. I requested and received permission to use this image from MasterClass. Trailer.

Let’s dive in!

When we experience the loss of a loved one, our brain has to learn how to exist in a world where that person is no longer present. We may intellectually understand that someone has passed away and is no longer here, but our brain does not immediately know how to adapt to a life without them in it.

This learning process takes time and can affect our emotions, physiology, routines, attention, identity, and even our sense of the future.

I wanted to share some of the topics they discussed that I found particularly fascinating.

Grief is Not the Same as Grieving

Dr. O’Connor distinguishes between grief, which is the emotional experience we have in a particular moment, and grieving, which is a longer process of adapting our lives, thoughts and behaviors to the loss.

Your brain has spent years learning someone’s habits, responses and ways of thinking. Their voice, routines, smell, reactions, and place within your life become very familiar to you.

Close relationships can even help regulate our physiology. A hug from someone you love can immediately calm you down when you are stressed. Or that person may be the first person you reach out to when something goes wrong, or something incredibly exciting has happened.

O’Connor describes this almost like an external pacemaker.

Through years of interactions, our brains learn to expect someone’s presence. So, when that person disappears, your nervous system loses something you could always rely on. Your brain may continue expecting them to walk through the door, answer the phone, text back, or be there when you need them, even though you consciously know they are gone.

Grieving involves gradually learning that the world has changed. Our brain still holds years of memories and expectations from when your loved one was alive.

And that takes time.

Grief does not always look like sadness

Prince Harry’s story illustrated how differently people can experience and express grief. Some people cry frequently or openly express their sadness. But it does not always show up like that. Others might throw themselves into work, exercise or other activities. Someone can be trying to distract themselves, stay constantly busy, or appear surprisingly fine and functional.

People experience grief differently, and there is no single correct way or timeline for grieving. What is important is that you find a way to acknowledge and adapt to the loss while taking care of yourself in a supportive and safe way.

Psychologist Dr. George Bonanno and colleagues found that after the loss of a loved one, a common outcome was resilience. People can experience the heartbreak of profound loss, while also maintaining the ability to function, connect with others and build a meaningful life.

Resilience doesn’t necessarily mean someone experiences less grief or that they loved the person less. People can miss someone so deeply, but still experience pockets of happiness, excitement and connection with others.

How Smell Can Bring Back Memories

Renewed Hope Nutrition on Pinterest

Prince Harry mentioned that his therapist suggested getting the perfume his mom used to wear. When he smelled it again, it brought back memories and emotions he had not fully accessed since her passing.

The neuroscience behind this is fascinating.

When we smell something, odor molecules enter our nose and bind to receptors on sensory neurons in the olfactory epithelium. These neurons then send signals to the olfactory bulb, where the information begins to be processed.

Image source: https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/multimedia/smell-memory

Our sense of smell, or olfaction, has direct connections with brain regions involved in emotional and autobiographical memory, including the amygdala and medial temporal structures.

Image source: https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/multimedia/smell-memory

Image source: https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/multimedia/smell-memory

The olfactory system also interacts with the hippocampal memory system, which in turn connects the familiar smell with experiences, people and places.

This helps explain why a perfume, or similarly a meal, house, or familiar environment can bring back incredibly vivid memories. A scent you have not smelled in years can immediately remind you of someone’s presence or a memory.

These sensory memories can also become part of learning to tolerate that the fact you lost a loved one really happened. You remember the person, feel what comes up, and over time you will learn that you can experience all those memories and be okay.

Flow States and Active Mindfulness

Another part of the discussion I loved was the concept of flow.

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi described flow as a state of deep engagement and concentration in a certain activity. This can take form in many ways.

Running, painting, gardening, surfing, playing music, or creating art. These things can temporarily make you focus your attention on what is happening in the moment right now. You are presently thinking about the now.

This can particularly be helpful during grief, when your mind may repeatedly return to memories, worries, or thoughts about the person you lost. Being absorbed in something you really enjoy can provide a little temporary break from rumination.

Dr. O’Connor also mentioned the Buddhist practice of Samu, which is meditation through activity. I mentioned this earlier when I referred to Jay Shetty’s book. But an example could be washing dishes. During this task you can focus on the temperature of the water, the smell of the soap, and the sensation or noticing the shape of what is in your hands. And when your mind wanders (which it will), you can gently redirect it back to the senses.

For some people (including myself), active mindfulness may feel a little easier to start with than meditation. And for some, this type of practice helps during the grieving process or after you have experienced something traumatic.

Your grief does not get smaller, but your life will grow around it

Dutch researchers Margaret Stroebe and Henk Schut developed what is called the Dual Process Model of Bereavement.

Their model describes grieving as movement between two different types of stressors.

The first one is loss-oriented experiences: You miss your person, you remember them, you cry, and are feeling their absence.

The second one involves restoration-oriented experiences: learning how to manage your life without them there, having responsibilities (fun and less fun ones), relationships, figuring out your taxes since your partner always used to do it, and eventually a future without them.

According to this model, healthy adaptation involves moving back and forth between the two experiences. You can cry in the morning and miss them so dearly and still laugh at your daughter’s soccer game that afternoon because she scored a goal.

You can have a wonderful day with friends, and still feel an overwhelming wave of sadness when you get home.

These experiences can coexist. The grief remains a part of you, but your life around you becomes larger.

Laura Guest on Pinterest

Rebuilding Your Identity After Grief

When we lose someone, it can disrupt a big chunk of our identity, because relationships become a little piece of our identity puzzle. They are a part of how we understand ourselves. Being a mom, a sister, a partner, or a friend. This can influence our sense of who we are, our behaviors, decisions and influences.

Dr. O’Connor mentioned an exercise to practice that I thought was interesting.

Finish the following sentence 20 times:

I am ______.

Do this 20 times.

For example, you can say

“I am a mother”

“I am a wife”

“I am a teacher”

“I am an artist”

Anything that comes to mind that you can describe yourself with.

This exercise may be a little harder to do when you are feeling grief. It changes how you answer this.

If you do it now, and again in 6 months, you may see a change in answers too.

Our identity follows our behaviors and actions. When you try something new, meet new people, explore areas or hobbies, create things, travel to new destinations, volunteer, etc. Through these experiences, your brain has new incoming information, and then you get to decide who you are becoming.

The person you lost can still remain a part of who you are. You may have years of memories, conversations, and experiences with them, which have helped shape your brain to what it is now. They had an influence on you, and this influence may continue through the way you live your life. Grief cannot be optimized or completed on a to-do list.

But you are strong. And humans are very adaptable. Resilience could mean that you learn how to carry your loss while you build a life around it.

If you are curious to learn more, here is

The trailer: CLICK HERE

The link to the full class: CLICK HERE

I hope you got some value out of this article.

Additionally, I also HIGHLY recommend the substack This is grief where Elena Rogers shares honest reflections on grief, and learning how to live in a world where someone you love no longer exists.

I am sending a big hug!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

Note: This article was inspired by a class on MasterClass video on grief and resilience featuring Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor and Prince Harry. I have shared some of the insights I found most fascinating, alongside my own reflections. This article was not sponsored, and all opinions are my own.

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