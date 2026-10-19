Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonny Levy Therapy's avatar
Jonny Levy Therapy
8d

Differentiating between grief and grieving is a very strong point. I’ve never put it into those kinds of words, but I think I’m going to, going forward. I really like the neuroscience aspect to this. Thanks for passing this along.

Reply
Share
Aimee Elenora's avatar
Aimee Elenora
8d

Fascinating! spent a long time focused on the psychology of the mind and staying present. But it was teaching myself neuroscience that finally started the healing at my core.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neuroscience & Wellness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture