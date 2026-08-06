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When I was younger, movies often portrayed adulthood as a linear path. You go to school, go to college, get a job. You have one identity that slowly “levels up.”

Well…..mine has never looked like that.

If anything, my life has kind of been a repeated experiment with lots of twists and turns.

And I pivoted a lot.

Now at 35, I can see that it was my nervous system changing and updating its model of what a good fit actually feels like. And I will continue to update every time I expand my bubble.

Let’s go through it by age. Some may be off by a year or so, but the point remains the same.

Age 18 - Curaçao to the Netherlands: The big move

At 18 I moved from the island I grew up on, Curaçao, back to where I was born, the Netherlands, to attend medical school.

On paper, this was SOOOO exciting. I got to move to a different location on my own… fresh start. Big girl university time. But in reality, it was my first encounter with a very uncomfortable feeling: Misalignment.

And I did not know what to do.

Our brains are constantly trying to predict what will be the next rewarding thing. And when your reality and this prediction don’t match, you get a signal that something needs to change.

I got that signal. I just knew this didn’t feel like me. I needed to make a change…

The only image I could find from when I worked in the hospital in med school haha and soooo blurry

Age 19 - Med School Dropout, hospital jobs, New Zealand & More

I dropped out of medical school.

I was not happy. As an island girl used to sunshine and watersports, I could not adapt to the rainy city life. I barely saw daylight because I was either studying or working in the hospital (I love hospitals haha #greysanatomylife). However…. the sense of “this is right for me” was not there.

So I decided to quit. And once I quit, I was so lost. But that was part of figuring out who I was.

I worked multiple hospital jobs. And was trying to figure out what my next step was. I studied for the American SATs to potentially attend school in the USA, using books from the library in Amsterdam. I traveled 55 minutes by train and bus to find a library in the Netherlands that even had books for SAT prep. Our schooling system is so different that it was a learning curve. And all in English.

I also applied for an architectural program at the technical university in Delft, and I did an orientation for pilot school for the KLM dutch airline.

I was all over the place haha.

Then I left and went backpacking through New Zealand. This period taught me something I still come back to. I got out of my funk, and had the time freedom to explore who I was at that time.

Like…really explore.

Pretty sure I did not bring my fins to NZ so this was probably another backpacking trip. But you get the point haha

After doing Nevis bungee jump

Age 20 - Miami and returning to the plan

I decided not to go through with the pilot school application, the training was in the middle of nowhere and with my unhappy state at the time I did not think that would be a good fit for me.

I got into the architecture program at TU Delft, but I thought maybe I just had to leave the rain and city life, and put myself in a new -more sunny - environment.

Then there was the last option. After snorkeling with wild seals in Pahia NZ, I went back to my backpackers hostel and checked my email in the computer labs (this was before everyone had internet everywhere haha). BUTTT: I got in!!

I moved to Miami to study psychology and chemistry at the University of Miami (Go Canes!), still anchored to the idea that medicine was the destination.

Goooooo C A N E S!

The brain is very good at building narratives to reduce uncertainty. If I just choose the right degree, the rest of life will stabilize. I always loved medicine, so why not go for it again.

But something else was happening at the same time. I was becoming more interested in exploring people and the brain than I was in practicing medicine. More interested in behavioral than diagnosis. More interested in why we change than what we treat.

Age 23 - My shift into neuroscience

I was studying for the MCAT and saved up many months of side job money to buy a fancy prep course. However I started taking research courses and slowly pivoted away from premed. I wanted neuroscience, but the program was full. So I chose something close to it: Psychology. While doing all my psychology classes (and my chem and art minor) I sat in neuroscience classes I was not officially enrolled in. Secretly in the back haha.

I kept studying for the MCAT, but I thought… you know what maybe I should also prep for the GRE as well.

I secretly had a gut feeling about not wanting to become an MD.

At that time the GRE exam was needed to get into PhD programs.

All nighters with orgo notes. Yippyayeeee

I still took the MCAT, since I had registered for it and prepped for it, but last minute I took the GRE as well (1.5 weeks after the MCAT).

From a learning standpoint, the brain is excellent at incidental learning. Exposure without formal commitment. Letting curiosity build in the background.

Age 24 - Getting into neuroscience and psychology PhD programs

Thank goodness I took that GRE.

I ended up applying to both psychology PhD programs and neuroscience PhD programs, not fully believing I would get into neuroscience with my Psychology educational background.

Then I got into an amazing neuroscience program at FIU and also a clinical psychology program at NYU.

Working on our behavioral task

Two completely different identities. Two completely different futures. Two possible selves. This was a hard decision.

The brain does not choose based on logic alone. It simulates possible futures and tracks emotional weight.

I chose neuroscience.

Because something in me wanted to learn how our brains works.

Age 24/25 - Waking up at 4 AM to Pet My Rats

I started out doing animal wet lab research.

I woke up at 4 AM to care for rats, ran behavioral experiments, observed surgery techniques, microscopy, slicing, mounting, and behavioral training.

It was intense, structured, and very humbling.

The brain adapts quickly to constraint, but it also reveals preference under constraint.

I quickly learned that I did not want my life to be constrained by having to work in a specific place at a specific time.

The lab taught me precision, but it also clarified freedom.

I also did some fMRI (brain imaging) work while doing wet lab work. 50/50.

But the wetlab life was not for me. Chained to a behavior rig, bench or dark microscopy room. I admire the people working in wetlabs. You are a rockstar!

But the day to day life was not for me.

Age 25 - From wet lab to Neuroimaging

I shifted away from animal research into fMRI work.

Less physical constraint. More conceptual space. More flexibility. The ability to think, analyze, and create without being tied to a bench or rig.

MRI work is more flexible. The only time you have to be at the MRI scanner is when the scans are being done with the participant. After that you have months and months of work that can be done from your laptop from anywhere.

Did I waste all this time caring for my rats and learning wetlab techniques? No. I mean I will never use them again…. but through that you learn soft skills too. And soft skills are crazy important.

In the end I was trying to optimize for cognitive and lifestyle freedom.

Neuroimaging research allows for that. You can do it from your bed in your PJs. Which is nice, because with some analyses running 2+ days, you want to be able to check in the middle of the night if something crashed so you can rerun it right before you go to bed.

We got a brand new MRI

Did I have to learn how to create very sophisticated code using 4D neuroimaging and advanced statistical analyses… yes. Was I good at it? No I was very slow on the learning curve.

But doing brain research, that I can technically do from anywhere … this sounded like the dream.

Age 28 - The future plan changes again

By this point, I was deep into my PhD trajectory and fully imagining a postdoc and academic career.

Then I changed direction again.

I realized I did not only want to study the brain in isolation. I wanted to work closer to clinical translation where neuroscience meets real human systems, disease, and care. I wanted to help people. At least more directly than doing basic science.

But the obvious path after your PhD is to stay in academia, do a post doc, become an assistant professor, then associate professor, then full professor. Fancy Schmancy. I have the utmost respects for academics.

AND… going off this path requires a lot of new skills….

So I got to work.

I learned more. I expanded my skill set. I rebuilt direction while staying in the same basic science field. I needed to learn new terms, how to position myself for future jobs in medicine (or industry).

I 3D printed my own brain from an MRI

Age 30 - Here come the side hustles…

During COVID, while I was still in my PhD, I started sewing bikinis as a side hustle. I saw a YouTube video… and unfortunately for my husband haha I have that “Hey…. I can do that” gene (I start and stop many hobbies).

I’ve actually always had side hustles. I believe I started at 12 making jewelry and sold that to stores, to working in catering, bartending, making resin art… and much more.

It was creative, chaotic, and completely outside my scientific identity.

But many of them didn’t last. Not everything you build has to scale to be meaningful. But they do teach you skills and tricks along the way.

The brain is very honest about our energy. When the reward no longer feels worth the effort, motivation tends to fade.

I was working hours on sewing cutesy kinis, but I was charging too little so it basically just covered the materials. This was not sustainable haha but it was so fun! I still make my own bikinis once in a while.

I was still chipping away at my PhD. But needed creative outlets since the world had shut down.

Age 31 - The start of my medical science career.

I started my dream job at a children’s hospital as a senior neuroscience research scientist.

A whole different field…. in pediatric epilepsy. I knew nothing about epilepsy. My background was in aging and Alzheimer’s. But I knew about the brain. And I had time to learn. So I studied and learned and adapted.

I loved working with physicians, nurses, neurosurgeons and the whole medical team.

I felt very at home. I loved this space and the opportunities.

Age 33 - Drone videography and learning from scratch again

While working at the hospital, I started a completely different side hustle on the weekends: Drone videography for hotels and tourism boards.

I did not do this for financial reasons. But I wanted to do something creative again.

I had to learn everything from scratch. Flying, editing, marketing, contracts, taxes, and more.

I was a beginner again.

Even now, I still do it when I travel. I don’t do it very often since I don’t have a lot of time, but it keeps my creative juices flowing. I love editing fun nature videos.

I have worked with gorgeous hotels, and with tourism boards as well. For me, it is so fun to explore and be creative at the same time!

Age 34 - Substack, neuroscience writing, and integration

I started this Substack. One of the best decisions I have made.

I have always been drawn to explaining complex ideas in a way that people can actually understand and use. I loved teaching neuropsychology at university and translating dense material into something more human.

6 months later, I stepped into a new role in neurosurgery research, building a research program. I loved my previous job, but it was an opportunity I could not refuse. And I really look up to the neurosurgeon I would be working closely with. Now I collaborate with many surgery programs including head&neck surgery, neurosurgery and craniofacial surgery.

Age 35 - Giving back to the pediatric science community

Now I am 35.

I added a volunteer role as EMPOWER Chair for a pediatric epilepsy research consortium (PERC) focused on education, mentorship, and outreach.

I love working with PERC. They are doing incredible things for the pediatric epilepsy community and I am proud to be a part of it.

I still do neuroscience research at the surgery department at a hospital, and I work hard on this substack. But being part of a larger organization like PERC has been incredible for both the clinicians, and families.

At the PERC Annual Retreat in all pink … of course

What neuroscience actually says about starting over

We tend to interpret reinvention as inconsistency. Not knowing what you want. But maybe that’s the point…. keep exploring to refine who you want to be. Never stop exploring.

But from a neural perspective, it looks more like:

Prediction error correction, updating what we think will feel fulfilling

Synaptic strengthening and pruning, refining which pathways are used

Cognitive flexibility, improving the ability to shift without collapsing

Identity reconsolidation, updating self-models without erasing prior learning

You are adding new layers. Explore so then you can find what you like, but more importantly….. you can also figure out what you don’t like.

Here is what I learned.

Follow curiosity even when it is inconvenient.

Leave when something feels misaligned.

Build skill stacks instead of single ladders.

Choose freedom when possible.

Stay close to what keeps the brain engaged, not just what looks impressive.

If there is one thing I know at 35

A stable identity is the ability to keep changing without losing yourself in the process.

And I will 100% start over a lot more in the future. And I am proud of that.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

I would love to learn if you ever started over. If you ever did, please let me know in the comments!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

Stay tuned for upcoming topics:

Improving Your Attention Naturally

On a Neuroscientist’s Booklist

Taking My Health Into My Own Hands: The Story Hidden in My Blood

& In case you missed it:

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