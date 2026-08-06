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keks's avatar
keks
1d

Im only 18, but reading this really eased my worries about the future!🥹 I want to study neuroscience myself, but Im afraid of not succeeding or not finding a field suited to me! Knowing that it's okay to start over / change direction, no matter the age makes it all feel less intimidating. Thank you for sharing!!

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Sally Mildren's avatar
Sally Mildren
1d

Love this! I just turned 60 and have always been wired this way. I didn’t know it at the time but that ability to change and explore and grow has been my life journey as well. People think I’m nuts or that I just can’t be satisfied, but there has been a quiet voice in me the whole time guiding me to new and more aligned opportunities.

Each chapter has been an important part of my story and something I have learned to not feel embarrassed about.

Appreciate your feed!

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