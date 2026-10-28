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When I look back at my wellness journey, I have slowly incorporated a lot of tiny things in my lifestyle to now live the way I do.

If I magically lost all my healthy habits tomorrow, and had to rebuild my entire basic wellness routine from scratch… I know exactly where I would start.

First thing I would do is go back to the basics, baby!

Taking care of yourself can feel like a full-time job with all the wellness advice out there. But some of the most effective things we can do are actually the simplest. And many of us know them… we just don’t consistently do them or prioritize them in our lifestyle.

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I am particularly interested in how our everyday behaviors influence our brains, and how we can use our knowledge of neuroplasticity to build healthier habits over time that are beneficial for our brains.

On top of that, if you incorporate a healthy habit in your life while making it fun - it’s a double win. When a healthy life includes things you enjoy such as adventures, curiosity, meaningful relationships, and experiences that make us excited to get out of bed… it is easier to do the healthy things.

Sometimes to get started it’s a struggle, but when you slowly notice how you feel and function on a healthier lifestyle, you automatically do not want to go back to a sedentary life in front of the TV eating processed foods.

Ok… so let’s dive into the 12 steps I would personally take if I were starting my wellness journey from 0 (I am looking at you Pucky from 11 years ago…). We’ll chat about physical and brain health, the neuroscience behind creating lasting habits, and small changes you can make today.

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Ready to invest in your brain health, well-being, and personal growth? Start building the knowledge and habits that will help you create a healthier, happier life. Let’s make it happen! <3