Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

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Dario | The Biology Buddy's avatar
Dario | The Biology Buddy
17h

I like that you say natural doesn't automatically mean safer, and that the dose and how often you use something matter. A lot of the paraben worry comes from animal studies, and you're honest that the effect on human hormones is still unclear.

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Dr. Sam Scarnato I Whole-Child's avatar
Dr. Sam Scarnato I Whole-Child
5h

Fantastic collaboration! I would also love to hear about make up and even ways to support the skin of our tween/teen daughters, if you have any.

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