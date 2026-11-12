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I am beyond excited about today’s article because we are combining two topics I love: Science & Skincare!!

I will start by saying that I am definitely not a skincare expert. But I have followed Celeste Thomas, RN, BSN the skincare expert behind Perpetual Glowup, on her instagram for a couple of years now, and I have learned so much from her while exploring skincare myself.

Perpetual Glowup

So, I asked if she would share her expertise with you. And thankfully, she said YES!

I’ll cover the neuroscience & biology, and Celeste will share her approach and her favorite skincare routines.

In this article we will cover:

What is low-tox skincare, and why should we care?

How skincare ingredients interact with your body and brain

The science behind chemical exposure and skin health

Celeste’s Approach

Expert Glowup Morning & Night Routines

What does low-tox skincare actually mean?

When walking into Ulta or Sephora, you have probably seen products labeled clean, natural or low-tox, right?

What does that mean? Low-tox skincare refers to choosing products that reduce exposure to chemicals that are potentially harmful (But this is not a standardized classification).

Our skin works hard as a barrier to protect us. But there are some ingredients that can penetrate it and reach into our blood stream.

Whether a specific ingredient is a risk to your health depends on things like how often you use it, the dose, and what specific chemical. And natural does not automatically mean that it’s safer.

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How can skincare affect your body?

Some skincare ingredients can interact with our bodies beyond the skin.

There is some research being done on endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These are chemicals that can interfere with hormonal signaling and can come from many different sources.

For example:

Phthalates such as Dibutyl phthalate. This used to be used in nail polish, and can interfere with testosterone production in animal studies.

Parabens such as Butylparaben and propylparaben. These can be used as preservatives, can weakly mimic estrogen in animal research studies. However, their effect on human hormones is unclear..

Fragrance ingredients such as limonene and linalool. These can be found in some skincare products, candles, and plug-in air fresheners, which can contribute to skin irritation, especially after oxidation.

Do note that just detecting the chemical does not automatically mean it is harmful at low exposure levels <3!

The neuroscience: Your skin and brain are always communicating

Your skin has a lot of sensory nerve endings that constantly send information to your brain!

Some of the neurons have specialized ion channels. TRPV1 responds to heat and irritating chemicals, and TRPM8 responds to cooling & menthol. This is why certain products can produce burning, cooling or tingling sensations.

We also have a skin-brain axis. When a product irritates the skin on your hand… or maybe triggers an allergic reaction, our immune cells release inflammatory signals that can signal sensory neurons.

These signals then go through our spinal cord towards the brain, where the thalamus, somatosensory cortex, insula, and anterior cingulate cortex help process feelings of discomfort and/or itch. Persistent inflammation can disrupt sleep, increase stress and can even affect our mood.

Interestingly, this can also happen in reverse. Stress activates the HPA axis, influencing cortisol signaling, skin barrier function, and inflammation. Stress can worsen skin symptoms, which in turn can increase stress. A vicious cycle!

So… Can switching to low-tox products make a difference?

Research has found associations between certain phthalate exposures and hormone levels, including estradiol and progesterone.

These hormones do much more than regulate reproduction:

Estradiol acts on estrogen receptors in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. Which are of course very important for memory, learning, attention, and decision making. It can influence our synaptic plasticity (where connections between neurons can strengthen or change).

Progesterone can be converted into allopregnanolone, which is a neuroactive steroid that enhances GABA receptor signaling. These receptors help regulate neuronal excitability involved in stress responses, anxiety and mood.

Testosterone also acts in the brain. It can influence neural circuits involved in motivation, emotional processing and other cognitive functions.

Other studies have shown associations between certain environmental chemicals (such as phthalates) and depressive symptoms. And another study showed associations between mixes of phthalates, parabens, and phenols with cognitive performance, including memory!

However, these studies did not test skincare directly. These chemicals can also come from food packaging, plastics, cookware, and other everyday products as well.

But can changing products reduce exposure?

One study showed that when girls replaced their regular products with alternatives to avoid some potentially endocrine-disruptive chemicals.

After 3 days, researchers measured 27% lower concentrations of phthalate metabolites, and 44% lower concentrations of paraben biomarkers in their urine. Aka significant lower levels of these chemicals in their system. However, some biomarkers did not decrease, and only concentrations were measured, not health improvements.

My takeaway? Our choices can definitely influence what we expose ourselves to, but I would love to see more research on long-term health benefits.

But remember that the presence of a chemical doesn’t automatically mean a product is harmful.What matters is the specific ingredient, its concentration, how much reaches your body, how frequently you’re exposed, and your individual sensitivity.

For example, some items contain small amounts of essential oils or fragrance compounds. These ingredients can cause irritation in some people, but this presence doesn’t mean a product is toxic or is a risk to your hormones or brain.

The goal is to make informed choices based on the evidence, rather than trying to eliminate every chemical from our lives.

Now, let’s hear it from the skincare expert!

I’ll hand things over to Celeste for her expertise, favorite routines & recommendations! Take it away Celeste <3!

Perpetual Glowup

Now that we know the science behind WHY we should care about what’s in our skincare (thank you, Dr. Reeders!), let’s make it actionable AND sexy!!! 💋

I’m Celeste, a Registered Nurse, former aesthetic injector, holistic acne expert, and skincare obsessive who’s spent the last 15 years studying acne and the science of healthy skin. I created Perpetual Glowup for women who want to look and feel BETTER with every passing year, without sacrificing their health in the process.

My approach? Do the research, filter it through my skincare expert lens, test what makes sense on my own skin, and show you the RECEIPTS of anything that passed the Perpetual Glowup test. Because let’s be real. For a LONG time, low tox skincare had a reputation for being little more than brown apothecary bottles filled with lavender scented oils on crunchy health food store shelves. But low tox doesn’t have to mean low performance anymore.!

After battling acne throughout my teens and 20s, and postpartum pigmentation in my 30s, I’ve made it my mission to find sophisticated, results driven skincare that addresses REAL concerns without ingredients I’d personally rather avoid.

After years of trial, error, and a borderline unreasonable amount of skincare research, I’ve cleared my acne, dramatically improved my pigmentation, and unlocked a glow I genuinely never thought my skin was capable of. All with simple, at home routines.

Because so many of us in this community are starting to notice the little signs of aging creeping in (HELLO fine lines, dryness, and loss of elasticity 👋🏼), I’m sharing my favorite AM and PM Low-tox routines for plumper, glowier, more youthful looking skin, including the products I actually use and WHY they’ve earned a permanent spot in my bathroom.

And YES, they’re all chosen with acne prone skin in mind. Because apparently turning 37 doesn’t mean your pores got the memo to stop breaking out. RUDE. 😂 Let’s get glowing, my loves. ✨

Morning skincare ☀️

1. Gentle cleanser

If your face feels tight, squeaky, or dry after cleansing, we need to talk. I recommend choosing a gentle, non stripping cleanser removes overnight oil, sweat, and leftover skincare without unnecessarily disrupting your skin barrier.

My favorite: Clearstem GentleClean

I love this cleanser because it cleans my acne prone sensitive dry skin without leaving it feeling stripped.

2. Vitamin C serum 🍊

Vitamin C is one of my favorite ingredients for brighter, more even looking skin, and supporting collagen production.

It helps defend against oxidative stress from environmental exposures and can support the appearance of dark spots and post acne marks.

Why it matters: If you’re dealing with lingering pigmentation, dullness, or unwanted signs of aging, a well formulated vitamin C serum is one of the best additions you can make to your routine.

My favorite: Clearstem Vibrance C

I love this formulation because it has a form of vitamin C called 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid that’s very effective but safe on sensitive skin so you don’t ever look red or irritated.

3. Antioxidant facial oil ✨

The ultimate protective glow step. A few drops of the right facial oil help seal in moisture, soften skin, and give that healthy, luminous finish without needing a heavy moisturizer cream.

Why it matters: Maintaining moisture and supporting your skin barrier is essential to protect your skin while making skin look dewy and smooth!

My favorite: Clearstem Golden Hour

This is the best oil for glowy looking hydrated skin without clogging pores, I use it every AM while I gua sha before I apply SPF.

4. SPF 50 ☀️

If there’s ONE step I want every reader to take seriously, it’s this one. Daily sunscreen is essential for protecting against UV damage, helping prevent dark spots, and supporting healthy skin as we age. I love a mineral SPF because it’s clean, safe, and works well for all skin types including sensitive.

Why it matters: You can invest in all the brightening serums in the world, but if you’re not protecting your skin from UV exposure, you’re making your pigmentation goals a LOT harder.

My favorite: Clearstem YouAreSunshine SPF 50

I love it because it has an additional mineral iron oxides that helps fight aging blue light! It also blends beautifully into your skin and gives a light blurring effect to the skin.

Nighttime skincare 🌙

1. Gentle cleanser

Yes, the SAME cleanser. You don’t need separate morning and nighttime cleansers. At night, cleansing helps remove sunscreen, makeup, excess oil, and the day’s buildup….If you wear a lot of makeup you can always do a double cleanse with the same hydrating cleanser.

Why it matters: Going to bed with sunscreen and makeup still on your skin isn’t setting your pores up for success.

2. Pigment clearing serum

I use a serum with 3 pigment modulating ingredients and it has been a staple in my routine and I highly recommend it if you’re dealing with uneven pigmentation or post acne marks.

5% tranexamic acid: Helps improve the appearance of discoloration and uneven skin tone.

1.5% azelaic acid: Supports a calmer looking complexion and can help with redness and blemish prone skin.

5% niacinamide: Supports the skin barrier, helps regulate the appearance of excess oil, and can improve uneven tone.

Why it matters: Specific targeted ingredients can help clear pigment without sensitizing your barrier or causing irritation.

My favorite: Facile Brighten serum

I love it because I actually see the difference in my pigment! After one month of using it this was the result…

3. Retinol alternative moisturizer ✨

I love finishing my routine with a moisturizer that supports hydration and cell turnover for younger looking skin without toxins, dryness, or irritation.

Why it matters: Bakuchiol: A plant derived clean retinol alternative has promising research for improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation, with less irritation than traditional retinol.

My favorite: CLEARSTEM HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer.

I love it because it has the best gel-like texture that my skin just drinks in! It’s definitely my holy grail skincare product that I can’t live without.

That’s it my loves! I hope you enjoyed this pro aging, pro glow routine! For even more specific routines and all the ways to Perpetually Glowup come visit me on substack! I just completed the Clear Skin Files acne clearing series which is a must read if you’re suffering from any stubborn breakouts, clogged pores, or hormonal acne!

We hope you enjoyed this article,

With love,

Celeste

Perpetual Glowup

Perpetual Glowup Substack

&

Dr. Reeders

Selected references

Harley, K. G., Kogut, K., Madrigal, D. S., Cardenas, M., Vera, I. A., Meza-Alfaro, G., She, J., Gavin, Q., Zahedi, R., Bradman, A., Eskenazi, B., & Parra, K. L. (2016). Reducing Phthalate, Paraben, and Phenol Exposure from Personal Care Products in Adolescent Girls: Findings from the HERMOSA Intervention Study. Environmental health perspectives, 124(10), 1600–1607. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1510514

Babadi, R. S., Williams, P. L., Preston, E. V., Li, Z., Smith, R. L., Strakovsky, R. S., Mahalingaiah, S., Hauser, R., Flaws, J. A., & James-Todd, T. (2024). Phthalates and sex steroid hormones across the perimenopausal period: A longitudinal analysis of the Midlife Women's Health Study. Environment international, 188, 108770. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2024.108770

Dhaliwal, S., Rybak, I., Ellis, S. R., Notay, M., Trivedi, M., Burney, W., Vaughn, A. R., Nguyen, M., Reiter, P., Bosanac, S., Yan, H., Foolad, N., & Sivamani, R. K. (2019). Prospective, randomized, double-blind assessment of topical bakuchiol and retinol for facial photoageing. The British journal of dermatology, 180(2), 289–296. https://doi.org/10.1111/bjd.16918

Castanedo-Cazares, J. P., Hernandez-Blanco, D., Carlos-Ortega, B., Fuentes-Ahumada, C., & Torres-Álvarez, B. (2014). Near-visible light and UV photoprotection in the treatment of melasma: a double-blind randomized trial. Photodermatology, photoimmunology & photomedicine, 30(1), 35–42. https://doi.org/10.1111/phpp.12086

Sun, M. D., & Rieder, E. A. (2021). Psychosocial Stress and Mechanisms of Skin Health: A Comprehensive Update. Journal of drugs in dermatology : JDD, 20(1), 62–69. https://doi.org/10.36849/JDD.5608