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Vlad's avatar
Vlad
1d

Dolly never made herself smaller. That is the lesson. The world tells you to fit in, to tone it down, to be less. She refused. She built an identity strong enough to listen without being shaped. The creativity, the purpose, the giving. That is the architecture of a life well lived. She left something real behind.

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
1d

It's interesting I have a patient who comes to see me who isn't religious. I know this because I asked her one day. But what she said next was interesting. She said have you ever listened the podcast What Would Dolly Do? I said I hadn't why? She said go listen to an episode or two. It's the closest thing to religion I have in my life. I went and listened to a few and I was like I believe she has something there.

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