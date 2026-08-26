A legend passed away yesterday. She moved mountains. And she will be so missed.

I have always looked up to Dolly Parton, and it was about much more than her incredible music. She is an inspiration. An icon. And such a kind person.

I really admired how she was so true to herself. She was ambitious, funny, successful and her life story was very impressive. Everything she has accomplished against all odds was remarkable. And she was an incredible philanthropist.

She never made herself smaller to make other people feel more comfortable. She always wore her hair beautiful and big, her outfits were always sparkly and her personality was one of a kind. Underneath all of that was an incredible songwriter, singer, businesswoman, philanthropist and creator. She was a legend.

For many of us, especially for us ladies, we receive a lot of input on how we should look, what intelligence looks like, or what is appropriate to wear (especially as we age).

We learn a lot by observing other people, and our behaviors are definitely shaped to some extent by belonging, approval of others, social norms and comparison to other people.

But there is a lot of value in building an identity strong enough that you can listen to the world without letting it decide who you are. You can be inspired but be completely yourself.

And Dolly was the queen of that.

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She 10000% knew who she was

One of my favorite things about her was that she was crazy intelligent, but also very feminine. She made sure it was not mutually exclusive.

She was everything. Glamorous, funny, exaggerated, and at the same time also super strategic and such a businesswoman.

She was exactly who she wanted to be. Even if people did not understand or approve. That is something to really look up to.

We can learn a lot from that.

She kept creating

Throughout her entire life, Dolly has been writing, performing, and building for decades.

This does not mean we have to be productive. Throughout our entire life we can keep learning, practicing skills, taking on new cognitive challenges and continuing to support neuroplasticity.

We may not write an incredible album like Dolly did. But we can do other creative things to support our brain health.

We can paint, garden, learn photography, write, cook fun new recipes, take a class etc.

Give your brain some fun new things to work on.

It is never too late.

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She built something with purpose

Dolly has done many incredible things. And I'll list some of them below. But one of the things she has created is her Imagination Library, which grew into a global literacy program.

Having a stronger sense of purpose is related to healthier aging according to research, and can also lead to better cognitive outcomes.

Purpose can be big or small. Maybe a larger foundation like her. But it can also be mentoring someone, caring for animals, teaching, or helping your community.

She left something really good behind

This is one of the things I admire most about her.

Dolly built such an incredible career, but she used her success to help many others.

She created the imagination library, where she mailed free books to millions of kiddos. After the wildfires in Tennessee, her My People Fund provided financial support to those who lost their homes. She created scholarships and programs to help students in her home community to help with their education. And she also donated a million dollars to a medical center to help with COVID vaccine research. And she did so many other things.

She was also an incredible animal lover, especially dogs and horses. And she supported a lot of wildlife conservation. She has a longtime partnership with the American Eagle Foundation, and helped support the rescue and rehabilitation of eagles and other birds, and provided lifelong care for the injured birds that could not go back to the wild.

She built an incredible life, and helped many, many others along the way.

Take today to appreciate all she did for the community, and see how it can inspire you.

Create something, wear the things you love, start that project, call your loved ones, help someone.

This article only scratches the surface.

If more people had even a tiny bit of the mindset Dolly had. The world would be a better place.

You only get one life.

Make it truly look like your dream life, and be kind.

Dolly did <3

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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