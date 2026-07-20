There are weeks when I genuinely enjoy cooking every evening.

This week is not one of them.

This week is packed with writing, meetings, workouts, and trying to keep up with everything. When my life gets a little bit too busy, the first thing that I allow to slip is nutrition.

So this weekend, I spent less than an hour meal prepping lunches for the week.

I will eat healthier when I prep my foods when I am busy. And I know my brain works better when I consistently eat foods that support stable energy, concentration, and cognitive function.

In this article, I’ll share:

Why I meal prep for my brain

The nutrients I prioritize for focus

This week’s Lunch Meal Prep

This recipe will be added to a growing collection of high-protein, whole-food Brain Healthy Recipes as a membership bonus for paid subscribers as a thank you for the support! Find the Neuroscience & Kitchen Below:

N&W Kitchen: Coming Soon

Why I Meal Prep

Your brain uses roughly 20% of your daily energy. That’s a lot. Every meeting, workout, article, conversation and decision requires billions of neurons communicating with one another.

Those neurons need a lot of fuel.

While there isn’t a single “brain food” … research consistently shows that dietary patterns rich in vegetables, legumes, whole grains, healthy fats and lean protein are associated with better cognitive function and healthier brain aging.

Meal prepping helps me stay consistent.

When I have food prepped, I’m much less likely to skip a meal or reach for something that leaves me feeling sluggish an hour later (and I know I will reach for those items because they are yummy haha).

I need to work on my food photography ;)

The Foods I Prioritize

Whenever I build a meal, I try to include four things:

Protein is my NUMBER ONE item I focus on. Eating enough healthy protein makes me feel focused and great. Protein provides amino acids the body uses to produce neurotransmitters involved in attention, learning, and mood. I’ve also noticed that when I eat enough protein earlier in the day, I feel more satisfied and experience fewer evening cravings. And I will finish that last row of chocolate cookies if I don’t have enough protein haha.

I also need Fiber-rich carbohydrates. They will provide steady energy for the brain and help avoid afternoon crashes.

(Colorful) veggies. Yes yes… “eat your vegetables”. We all know it. These provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help protect neurons from oxidative stress. So let’s add them (or sneak them into) every meal.

Healthy fats, especially extra virgin olive oil, for nutrients that support long-term brain health. I do measure my oils, because the calories can add up, but olive oil has so many benefits!

I simply try to make nourishing foods my go do. And I try to stick to Whole Foods as much as possible.

This Week’s Lunch Menu

Greek Chicken Pearl Couscous Salad

Ingredients