Neuroscience & Wellness Shop

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SUBSTACK CONTENT CALENDAR FOR NOTION

Everything you need to plan, write, and track your Substack in one Notion template: content calendar with 3 views, content pillars, article and note banks, and a full setup and usage guide, no Notion experience required. The entire content calendar is completely editable and you can change all text, colors, images to fit your brand style.

Note: Substack performance tab can be automated with Claude. If you don’t have claude you can add your performance there manually.

Make sure to save the link after payment so you can come back to it anytime, or duplicate it right away into your Notion account!!

Use code CALENDAR60 for 60% off

Get Your Content Calendar Here

Use code CALENDAR60 for 60% off

Get Your Content Calendar Here