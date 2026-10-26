There are so many amazing science and wellness writers on Substack. And I wanted to spotlight some writers and creators whose articles and content I have been admiring and want to share with you.

Please meet Shayna Terese Taylor, Juliette Ryan PhD and Annabelle & Tom: The newsletters (and other forms of content) I love love love to binge. I asked them some questions about their work (and their permission to share it on here).

P.S. There are so many incredible writers on Substack that I’d love to spotlight! I’m featuring three at a time, with plenty more to come over time 🩷

Let’s dive in:

Shayna Terese Taylor

I came across Shayna on a show where she was selling her gorgeous LA home prior to her move to Italy. She is an incredible holistic chef and wellness entrepreneur, and I love her vibe. I later came across her Instagram, where she shares all kinds of beautiful holistic nutrition and slow living routines, from her morning matcha routine to connecting with nature in the Italian countryside. And she has her own wild organic olive oil from her farm in Umbria, beautiful matcha brand… and is even opening one of the first Matcha cafe’s called Sadū Matcha in Florence, Italy.

And I am so excited that now she is also on Substack! If you (like me) are interested in nutrition, holistic cooking and living, I highly recommend taking a peek at her Substack, instagram, and website!

Shayna Terese Taylor's Substack

Author Name: Shayna Terese Taylor

Substack: The Bitter Olive. Food as medicine, nervous system healing, slow living, and the spiritual side of it all.

Focus: Holistic nutrition space, spirituality space, and food as medicine space.

What is Your Substack About?

“Food as medicine, gut health, nervous system stuff, and the spiritual side of all of it. I’m a holistic chef and nutritionist living between LA and my olive farm in Italy, so it’s really just everything I’m eating and doing and working through myself”

About the Author:

“A little about me is that I’m an American who grew up in California. I got into health and wellness straight after I was in culinary school for college because I had a lot of health problems when I was younger, some gut and skin issues, and I really wanted to heal my body. I got into the wellness space many, many years ago, and I was a personal chef for many years. Then I decided to give myself full time in the content creator space, and I started with a page mostly in LA that was sharing my wellness lifestyle tips and inspiration for motivation. I was doing a lot of recipes and just mindset stuff back then.



Then, in 2020, I left a long 8-year relationship, and in 2021, I decided to sell everything in LA and buy a farm in Umbria. I was originally supposed to do a retreat center. I was trying to buy a property, which turned into one of those nightmares you hear about buying property in Europe, and now I’m in a court case with them. It’s all good because that really pivoted me deeply into my spiritual self and all my spiritual work, and into my obsession now with astrology and human design, and teaching people about that with my platform She Who Returns.



I also have a brand, Shayna’s Kitchen, where I sell my olive oil from my farm in Italy, and my first product I launched in 2019 was organic matcha. I’m a small business owner and a content creator, and I also host health and wellness retreats, which I plan to bring back next year.”

I am always so excited to follow her journey, and now she is on Substack. Take a peek at her Substack by clicking the link below:

Shayna Terese Taylor's Substack

Next up <3:

Juliette Ryan PhD

First of all, Happy Birthday, Juliette!

I came across Dr. Juliette Ryan’s Substack, Here is your brain…, a little while ago and immediately loved how much our interests overlap! She writes about neuroscience, neuroplasticity, dopamine, motivation, and habits. So naturally, right up my alley!

I especially love the way she makes complex neuroscience topics interesting, relatable, and fun to read. And her visuals are fantastic! I always love finding people who share my fascination with the brain. If you like neuroscience, you will enjoy Dr. Ryan’s work on Substack!

Juliette Ryan PhD's Substack

Author: Juliette Ryan PhD

Substack: Here is your brain...

Focus: Neuroscience now, but her PhD is in Engineering

What is Your Substack About?

“I write about neuroscience with an engineering spin, seeking to understand why we humans behave the way we do and how to reclaim our brains. I try to explain using personal stories and metaphors rather than advice or dry science (the deep science can always be found in the blessed footnotes). My aim is to spark lightbulb moments, not tips.”

About the Author:

"I’ve been writing about the beautiful paradoxes of the human brain for nearly a year now at Here Is Your Brain, and it seems only right to share six of my own. So, Here Is My Brain:

1) I know what it’s like to put on a brave face yet feel trapped by your own brain. I’ve collected awards while privately feeling like an imposter, given presentations while suffering from anxiety, and pitched investors while suffering from burnout, all while battling an addiction.

2) Learning the neuroscience behind all this led to an insight that changed everything for me: the discomfort of a denied urge is evidence of change, not evidence of need. This helped me realise the most difficult moments were actually the ones where the most change was happening.

3) I have a PhD in Engineering yet I write about neuroscience. While I don’t use the degree, I do use the way of thinking. In fact, this journey began with me engineering a way to reclaim my own brain: 105 days and 1,164 urges later, I had rewired the addiction. Hoping my experience could help others, I turned it into a brain rewiring program and app which people around the world now use to work on their own unwanted patterns and behaviours (a fact that I still can’t quite believe).

4) I use AI to build anything I can imagine (like the app above) but I want to preserve my ability to imagine, so I am very deliberate in how I use it. (This is why my writing will always be 100% human.)

5) I plan on creating for the rest of my life but I’m pretty sure I’ve already peaked: my greatest contribution to this world is my two little daughters (one of whom is my official illustrator… she’s the second brain behind Here Is Your Brain).

6) My husband is my greatest supporter and he lovingly tells me I’m not funny when I try. (Yet I keep trying.) So we’ve settled on “corny.” If you’d like to read about how to reclaim your brain (from a self-experimenting, sometimes-corny engineer), I’d love to see you over at Here Is Your Brain. The more brains the merrier!”

I may be biased, but I absolutely love her content! Check her out below:

Juliette Ryan PhD's Substack

And last but definitely not least, we have:

Annabelle Cassidy & Tom Eterovic

I came across Annabelle and Tom’s recipes a little while ago and immediately fell in love with their recipes and substack!

With so much of our food in the U.S. being ultra-processed, I think we can all benefit from learning more about nutrition and how the foods we eat influence our health, including inflammation. As someone who is passionate about the connection between nutrition, brain health, gut health, and overall well-being, this is a topic close to my heart!

That’s why I love their Substack, The Anti-Inflammatory Club! They share yummy recipes that make healthy eating feel easy, enjoyable, pretty and exciting.

And make sure to read all the way to the end, because they have a very kind surprise for you!

Annabelle & Tom's Substack

Authors: Annabelle Cassidy & Tom Eterovic

Substack: The Anti-Inflammatory Club

Focus: Anti-Inflammatory Diet & Lifestyle

What is Your Substack About?

“The Anti-Inflammatory Club is about making anti-inflammatory eating habits realistic for everyday life. Each week we share a full meal plan with a shopping list and prep steps, a “Make it Anti-Inflammatory” remake of classic favourite dishes, and a science piece that breaks down what the research actually says, including where the evidence is weaker than wellness headlines suggest. We also cover sleep, stress and movement, because food is only part of the picture. We’re Annabelle and Tom, and we started our publication because we wanted a practical, honest place to learn about inflammation that didn’t overclaim. Over 40,000 readers have joined us since launching in June this year.”

About the Author(s):

“We’re Annabelle and Tom, a recently engaged couple in our late 20s, living in London, who started eating the anti-inflammatory way a little over a year ago. Annabelle had lived with acne for 13 years, cycling on and off strong medication, alongside painful bloating; Tom had stress-induced chronic back pain and aches that lingered for days after playing sport. Within months of changing how we ate, Annabelle’s bloating was one of the first things to settle and her skin began to improve, while Tom’s aches eased and he recovered faster after sport. What surprised us most were the changes we weren’t looking for: clearer thinking, steadier energy, better moods and better sleep. We started sharing what we were cooking and learning, always being careful about what the research does and doesn’t say, and the best part has been hearing from readers every week who are feeling the difference too.

We’d love to offer Neuroscience & Wellness readers 20% off an annual membership to The Anti-Inflammatory Club.”

20% Off Their Annual Subscription

Their subscription includes the 60+ Anti-Inflammatory Diet & Lifestyle Complete Guide!!, or you can purchase their guide here as well.

Thank you guys so much <3!

These three Substacks show that science, wellness and nutrition can be beautiful, practical and enjoyable. What you expose yourself to can influence how you think, what you believe, what choices you make, and ultimately…. the habits you build into your life (hello neuroplasticity).

The information we consume can shape our perspectives, reinforce certain thought patterns, and influence the behaviors we practice over time.

These Substacks are incredible examples of the kind of content worth filling your feed with! They all bring something different to the table, and they all offer inspiration, knowledge, and practical ways to help you create a happier, healthier life.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

With love,

Dr. Reeders

N&W IG