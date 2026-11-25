The holidays are so so close, and I am SO ready!
And this year, I wanted to make a gift guide that feels a little more intentional rather than panic buying things.
I love gifts. For others…. buttt also for myself ;) haha… or I buy things for my husbands that are fun activities we can do together such as a bike or paddleboard. I just don’t love the overconsumption that can come with the holidays. And I am guilty of it too. But I am trying to be more mindful of it.
So this year, I’m focusing on gifts that support wellness, reduce waste, are something someone would actually use, or replace something more disposable with something better, or invest in something I can use for many many years and eventually give to my future kiddos. And I also LOVE giving experiences.
This guide has four parts:
Gifts you can make
Eco-friendly swaps that are actually useful and good for mama earth
Gifts worth buying
Experiences to gift
I’m sharing it in November on purpose, so you have time to make something yourself, keep an eye out for Black Friday deals, and think about what someone would genuinely use before adding another random thing to their home.
There are cozy gifts, wellness gifts, practical gifts, homemade gifts, sustainable swaps, little luxuries, and a few bigger splurges that will last for a long time.
But please note, these are just ideas. And you don’t have to spend a lot or actually any money to make someone feel loved. Some of my favorite gifts were experiences together, handmade gifts, or kind actions from a friend.
Throughout this guide, I’ve included links to recipes, helpful resources, and some of my favorite products. Some of the links are affiliate links, but please feel free to shop from your own favorite brands or explore the ones I’ve linked for inspiration!
Become a Paid Subscriber to N&W
You have a morning skincare routine, but do you have a morning brain routine? You exercise to strengthen your muscles, but how often do you intentionally challenge your brain?
Your brain deserves that investment, too.
Gifts you can make
Food safety note: When making edible gifts always follow food safe recipes, make sure you write down every ingredient, and include storage and expiration dates.
Homemade granola in a pretty jar (recipe)
Infused olive oil (like this one)
Flavored sea salt
Homemade hot chocolate mix
Cookie mix in a jar with a big red bow
Homemade dog treats for their doggo-kid
DIY spa set (body scrub + bath salts + Candle)
Beeswax or soy candle (like this one)
Personalized Christmas ornament (painted, photo, initials, etc.)
Memory jar filled with favorite memories (my husband did this ones and I lovedddd it. You can also make a date night idea jar)
Handmade recipe book
Mini photo album
A handwritten letter + a planned experience together
Homemade vanilla extract
Dried-orange + cinnamon simmer-pot kit (ingredient recipe + this cute pot)
Framed photo or handmade photo collage
Personalized coupon book (dinner, babysitting, dog sitting, coffee date, etc.)
Homemade bread or holiday loaf wrapped beautifully, or maybe a homemade butter with herbs - so cute!
Homemade sourdough starter with instructions
Homemade jam or apple butter
Homemade birdseed ornaments for the garden
Let me know in the comments if you have more DIY holiday gift ideas.
Eco-friendly swaps to gift
A gift to mama nature is a gift to all of us.
These may seem boring, but many would loveeee these. Use an old basket from the garage (or make your own) and add some of these to it.
Reusable silicone food bags instead of disposable zip bags
Beeswax wraps instead of plastic wrap (these are so handy)
Glass food-storage containers instead of plastic containers
Swedish dishcloths instead of paper towels
Reusable insulated bottle or coffee tumbler instead of single-use cups/bottles
Laundry detergent sheets or concentrated refills instead of plastic jugs
Refillable cleaning products instead of disposable spray bottles
Wooden dish brush with replaceable heads instead of plastic brushes/sponges
Shampoo + conditioner bars instead of plastic bottles
Reusable makeup-remover pads instead of disposable cotton rounds
Refillable deodorant instead of disposable packaging
Rechargeable lighter instead of disposable lighters
Refillable candle system instead of throwing away candle jars
Cloth napkins instead of paper napkins
Reusable baking mats instead of parchment paper or foil
Souper cubes for mealprepping (If you haven’t heard of these…. do a google for recipes. I will be using these in my future pregnancy to prep for all the cozy meals).
Refillable hand-soap dispenser + concentrated refills
Gifts to buy
Weighted blanket or heated blanket
A nice yoga mat
Adjustable dumbbells or a weight set
Walking pad (or one with a desk like this one)
Workout subscription or fitness app membership. I use this one and LOVE it.
Pocket watercolor set (I love Winsor & Newton and its so fun to bring on solo travels, add a postcard water color paper and you have the perfect set for a traveler or painting in the park).
Espresso machine (I have this one, but this one is on my wish list for the future)
Dutch oven (Le Creuset or a little more affordable, or these really tiny cute ones)
Kindle for reading fun holiday books by the tree (great gift to yourself too)
Digital photo frame - great option for parents and preload it with photos.
Gooseneck water kettle (I love this one)
Kitchen Aid mixer - this one is on my Black Friday list as well. They have a smaller one, and larger one.
Low tox nonstick pans (I have been LOVING these low tox nonstick ones, use EXTRA10 for 10% off sale)
Or a good cast iron pan
Fitness tracker or smart ring. I love the Garmin watches.
My favorite paddle board (currently $300 off)
Good quality, low tox makeup or sets like this Saie one , this Ilia one, or this French one.
Experiences to Gift
A national or state park annual pass (I have this one in Florida, but its better to get one in person to support that specific state park <3)
A flower-arranging workshop
Going to the snow? You can get them an Epic Pass
A museum membership (if you are a big museum lover and are in NYC I highly recommend the Apollo Circle)
A fitness or yoga retreat
Concert or theater tickets
A dance or yoga class
A picnic on the beach or in the park (this is one of my favorite things to do)
A botanical garden membership
A weekend cabin getaway
A massage or spa day
A cooking or baking class together
A beginner’s lesson in a hobby they’ve always wanted to try
Afternoon tea
A subscription to a local flower farm
A horseback riding experience
A language-learning subscription
An ebook
A sailing or kayaking experience
An entire day planned for someone, where they don’t have to make a single decision
A house-cleaning service for a busy parent
Shop Local
Supporting your local community is so important. Get a gift card from the small coffee shop, shop at a small store from your cousins friend, support local and support your community. I live in Fort Lauderdale and I know many of you are ALLLL across the world, which is so cool! So my local recs would only really be for those that are near. But let me know in the comments if you want to promote a local store, plus the city/state/country where its located <3
Voyage by Paris Jewelry - WPB, FL (Paris is such a vibe!)
Let me know in the comments which local stores around you you want to support <3
And please remember, you don’t have to spend a lot of money (or any money) to make someone feel loved.
Some of my favorite gifts have been handwritten letters, experiences together, and little things that showed someone had been paying attention to what I love.
The most meaningful gifts are often the ones that make someone feel known.
I hope you enjoyed this article.
With love,
Dr. Reeders
Why Become a Paid Subscriber to N&W?
You probably have a morning skincare routine, but do you have a morning brain routine?
You exercise to strengthen your muscles, but how often do you intentionally challenge your brain? You pay attention to what you eat, but how much attention do you pay to what you consume mentally? You invest in your physical appearance, but how much do you invest in your cognitive health?
Your brain is at the center of everything you do — how you think, feel, learn, make decisions, navigate relationships, and pursue your goals. Yet most of us were never taught how to take care of it or work with it to improve our lives.
That’s where Neuroscience & Wellness comes in.
As a paid subscriber, you’ll get:
Full access to science-backed articles and the entire N&W archive.
Practical strategies to optimize your brain health and cognitive performance.
Tools to improve your focus, memory, motivation, and emotional regulation.
Neuroscience-backed approaches to building confidence, changing habits, and reaching your goals.
Actionable guides, exercises, and challenges to incorporate into your daily life.
Accessible breakdowns of neuroscience research and what it means for you.
Investing in understanding your brain gives you the knowledge to make better decisions about your health, behavior, performance, and well-being — and build a healthier, happier life.
In Case You Missed it:
Your Brain Can Practice Success Before It Happens. Here’s How.
The Neuroscience of Memory, Part 3: What Happens to Your Memories While You Sleep?