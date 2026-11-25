The holidays are so so close, and I am SO ready!

And this year, I wanted to make a gift guide that feels a little more intentional rather than panic buying things.

I love gifts. For others…. buttt also for myself ;) haha… or I buy things for my husbands that are fun activities we can do together such as a bike or paddleboard. I just don’t love the overconsumption that can come with the holidays. And I am guilty of it too. But I am trying to be more mindful of it.

So this year, I’m focusing on gifts that support wellness, reduce waste, are something someone would actually use, or replace something more disposable with something better, or invest in something I can use for many many years and eventually give to my future kiddos. And I also LOVE giving experiences.

This guide has four parts:

Gifts you can make

Eco-friendly swaps that are actually useful and good for mama earth

Gifts worth buying

Experiences to gift

I’m sharing it in November on purpose, so you have time to make something yourself, keep an eye out for Black Friday deals, and think about what someone would genuinely use before adding another random thing to their home.

There are cozy gifts, wellness gifts, practical gifts, homemade gifts, sustainable swaps, little luxuries, and a few bigger splurges that will last for a long time.

But please note, these are just ideas. And you don’t have to spend a lot or actually any money to make someone feel loved. Some of my favorite gifts were experiences together, handmade gifts, or kind actions from a friend.

Throughout this guide, I’ve included links to recipes, helpful resources, and some of my favorite products. Some of the links are affiliate links, but please feel free to shop from your own favorite brands or explore the ones I’ve linked for inspiration!

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Gifts you can make

Food safety note: When making edible gifts always follow food safe recipes, make sure you write down every ingredient, and include storage and expiration dates.

Eco-friendly swaps to gift

A gift to mama nature is a gift to all of us.

These may seem boring, but many would loveeee these. Use an old basket from the garage (or make your own) and add some of these to it.

Can you guess the movie?

Gifts to buy

Experiences to Gift

A national or state park annual pass (I have this one in Florida, but its better to get one in person to support that specific state park <3) A flower-arranging workshop Going to the snow? You can get them an Epic Pass A museum membership (if you are a big museum lover and are in NYC I highly recommend the Apollo Circle) A fitness or yoga retreat Concert or theater tickets A dance or yoga class A picnic on the beach or in the park (this is one of my favorite things to do) A botanical garden membership A weekend cabin getaway A massage or spa day A cooking or baking class together A beginner’s lesson in a hobby they’ve always wanted to try Afternoon tea A subscription to a local flower farm A horseback riding experience A language-learning subscription An ebook A sailing or kayaking experience An entire day planned for someone, where they don’t have to make a single decision A house-cleaning service for a busy parent

Shop Local

Supporting your local community is so important. Get a gift card from the small coffee shop, shop at a small store from your cousins friend, support local and support your community. I live in Fort Lauderdale and I know many of you are ALLLL across the world, which is so cool! So my local recs would only really be for those that are near. But let me know in the comments if you want to promote a local store, plus the city/state/country where its located <3

Voyage by Paris Jewelry

Let me know in the comments which local stores around you you want to support <3

And please remember, you don’t have to spend a lot of money (or any money) to make someone feel loved.

Some of my favorite gifts have been handwritten letters, experiences together, and little things that showed someone had been paying attention to what I love.

The most meaningful gifts are often the ones that make someone feel known.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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