N&W Kitchen

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A healthier brain is supported by the choices we make again and again… and many of those choices begin in the kitchen.

The meals we prepare provide the energy and nutrients our brains need to think, learn, remember, regulate mood, and stay healthy over time. Nutrition works alongside movement, sleep, connection, and recovery to support cognitive function and overall well-being.

Welcome to the Neuroscience & Wellness Kitchen, a growing collection of high-protein, whole-food recipes designed to make caring for your brain and body feel delicious and achievable.

Each recipe includes estimated calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber whenever possible, so you can spend less time calculating and more time enjoying the food you make.

This complete collection is an exclusive membership bonus for paid subscribers as a thank you for your support!

Take a look around, choose something that sounds good, and make one nourishing choice for your brain and your future self this week. <3

Happy Cooking!

Not a paid subscriber yet? Upgrade here to unlock the complete recipe library and receive access to every new recipe added in the future.

🍳 Breakfasts

Cottage Cheese Pancakes for Those That Don’t Like Cottage Cheese

MORE COMING SOON

Stay tuned for: Raspberry Lemon Zest Overnight Oats, Banana Pancakes, Coconut Mango Chia Pudding, Tiramisu Overnight Oats & more

🥗 Lunches & Dinners

MORE COMING SOON

Stay tuned for: Easy Fresh Tomato Soup, Mexican Inspired Rice Bowl with a Mango Tomato Pico, Greek Inspired Tzatziki Bowl, Zucchini Noodles Tomato Pasta, Rainbow Chicken Rolls with Peanut Sauce, & More!

🥣 Meal-Prep Recipes

Greek inspired Pearl Couscous Salad

MORE COMING SOON

🍫 Desserts & Snacks

COMING SOON

Stay tuned for: Chocolate Protein Balls, Chocolate Covered Stuffed Dates

Not So Healthy bc… Balance

COMING SOON

Stay tuned for: Traditional Dutch Grandma’s Apple Pie (not like the American store bought one)

Thank you ..

For being a paid subscriber. Your support allows me to continue creating thoughtful, science-informed content and practical resources for this community.