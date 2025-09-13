Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

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Katie Lazzaro's avatar
Katie Lazzaro
Sep 13, 2025Edited

Love these!

Another thing that makes my brain happy is creation before consuming - even just a few minutes to intentionally brainstorm - before doing things like listening to a podcast, opening YouTube, etc

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Carol Raye's avatar
Carol Raye
Sep 13, 2025

Electrolyte water before coffee.

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