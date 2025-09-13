One of the questions I sometimes get is: “What daily habits actually make a difference for your brain?”

We’re all bombarded with endless hacks, supplements, and routines. But after years of studying the brain, and even more years of just being a human in a busy world, I’ve landed on a set of non-negotiables that work for me. These are the habits that anchor me, keep my brain sharp, and help me show up as my best self. It may not be for everyone, but I live by them <3.

They aren’t complicated. They aren’t fancy. But they are powerful.

Image Source: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/3940718420472921/

🏋️‍♀️Move before the world wakes up

I work out before work hours. It doesn’t need to be intense, sometimes its a 20 minute strength training session, sometimes 1 hour, sometimes it’s a jog. Movement in the morning primes your prefrontal cortex, releases dopamine, and clears mental fog before the day even starts.

💦Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Your brain is about 75% water. Every thought, every memory, every decision depends on hydration. I drink water constantly throughout the day, and it makes a noticeable difference in my focus and energy.

☀️Sunshine every single day

Even 10 minutes outside can reset your circadian rhythm, boost serotonin, and improve sleep at night. I get outside daily and dedicate at least one full weekend day to being outdoors. Nature is medicine, and the science backs that up (read one one of my previous posts about nature on the brain). And if its raining? Ill wear a rain jacket, or go for a drive:)! No excuses to stay inside.

✈️Travel to learn, not just to escape

This is a big one for me. When I travel, I make it a point to experience new cultures, to listen, to learn, and to stay humble. It’s a reminder that the world is bigger than my own perspective, a lesson my brain (and ego) always need. I don’t want to go to something thats familiar, I want to go to a new country, where they speak a different language, where I have never been before. No not that all inclusive resort or the place with the fancy designer stores….. but that cute local beach town where they drive more ATVs instead of cars (Santa teresa …I see you), that hidden nature town next to the waterfalls where the houses are covered in greenery, or even in a tent in the middle in the Serengeti where you hear wild hyena’s walking around at night (true story..). I also weave nature into my travels: beaches, mountains, forests. Novelty + nature = a brain reset button. Travel does not have to be expensive (however the tickets often are).

🥬Whole foods, whole brain

I avoid processed foods as much as possible and stick to whole, natural foods. leafy greens, colorful vegetables, these aren’t just healthy, they’re brain fuel. You feel it in your clarity, your mood, and your energy.

😊Smile first, science later

It sounds silly, but it works: I smile, a lot. Whether I’m talking to a CEO or an assistant, I treat everyone the same, and I smile. Mirror neurons make smiling contagious, and the act of smiling itself tricks the brain into releasing feel-good chemicals. Try it. People almost always smile back.

💻Reset Mondays

Every Monday, I spend 30 minutes organizing my computer files. A clean digital environment is like a clean mental slate. It reduces cognitive load and prevents low-grade stress from building up.

📋The to-do list

When I’m stressed, I make short, broad to-do lists: instead of “reply to 7 emails, write up the results for the one way ANOVA tests, edit presentation slide 4,” I write “emails, write X paper, work on presentation.” This prevents overwhelm and helps me get started. I will also block off time on my calendar for 30 minutes or more so I have dedicated time to work on that item of the todo list. Once momentum builds, details follow.

In Summary…

None of these habits are revolutionary. And there are other habits I have as well. But these are some of my non-negotiable because they create structure, balance, and resilience. However everyone is different, and everyone has different habit!

The brain thrives on consistency + novelty. Consistency in daily habits (hydration, movement, sunshine), and novelty in bigger experiences (travel, learning, new cultures). Layer in kindness, simplicity, and whole foods, and you’ve got a recipe for a brain that ages well, thinks clearly, and stays joyful.

Because at the end of the day, neuroscience isn’t just about neurons and synapses. It’s about building a life that feels good to live.

🩵Question for you: What’s one non-negotiable habit that makes your brain feel good?

I hope you enjoyed this article!

With love,

Dr. Reeders