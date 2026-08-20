Welcome back to the N&W Brain Kitchen, where we make simple, satisfying meals that support your brain and body 🧠🥭.

The Brain Kitchen is a new bonus perk for paid N&W subscribers. It is in the works, and I will add more recipes over the next couple of weeks. Each recipe includes estimated calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, so you can spend less time calculating and more time enjoying what you make.They focus on Whole and healthy foods, good for brain and body health.

This recipe is from my Greek Goddess friend who made this for me when I was visiting her in NYC. A - if your reading this, I love you :)! These raspberry lemon zest overnight oats are now one of my favorite easy breakfasts because they take about five minutes to prepare the night before. The raspberries and lemon zest make them bright and refreshing, while the oats and chia seeds add plenty of fiber to help keep you full. In the morning, I top them with banana, more raspberries, and a little extra lemon zest.

Ingredients

Serves 1

~450 calories | ~24-27 g protein | ~13 g fiber

For the overnight oats