Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

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Maribel's avatar
Maribel
21h

Congratulations on 150+ posts, Dr. Reeders! 🎉Is Manifestation Real? Your Brain Thinks So" on this list! 🌟 I write about conscious manifestation and becoming, and I love how you explain the science behind intention. Saving this whole list. Thank you 🌿

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Paul Turcotte's avatar
Paul Turcotte
20h

So much to learn. Thanks for increasing my awareness.

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