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Before we dive in… a little note: I am traveling to Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL) this week. It is one of the largest gatherings of epilepsy physicians, patients, and families in the world, with two days of talks on diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and therapies. Events like this are so important because they put patients, families, and researchers in the same room, sharing what is new and what is possible.

I will be giving a talk on New Technologies in Epilepsy Neurosurgery Research, and I will be on a panel about Advancements in Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery.

If you, or someone you love lives with epilepsy, and are in California, I would love to see you there! The Expo starts November 16 at the Convention Center at Disney (CA), and it is free to attend. Registration is open here.

Ok let’s dive in to the article. While I am traveling, I really wanted to share the most loved articles from N&W.

First of all, thank you thank you thank you <3. Thank you for your kindness, your attention, your time, your energy. It does not go unnoticed - and you have changed my life.

Since I started this publication in September 2025, I have written more than 150 posts (I know I am a little crazy but I really do think about neuroscience 24/7). I looked at which ones you opened, shared, and subscribed from the most, relative to how many people were here at the time, and I excluded the newest ones since you may have already read those recently.

Here are the 20 articles that stood out. If you are new here, this is a fun place to start. If you have been here from the beginning, I hope you find one you missed.

I grouped them by theme so you can jump around! Happy reading, happy learning, and happy neuroscience-ing!

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Brain Basics

A easy to understand tour of the brain’s main regions and what each one does. The perfect starting point if you are new to neuroscience. Don’t memorize, just go through it. Then go back to it once in a while when you want a reminder of where a brain region is located.

Your number one post of all time. If you read just one thing on this list, make it this one. I love this one sooooo much.

The start of the memory series, following a single memory from the moment it forms. Number 4 is yet to be released. I am working on it, but need to read some more articles haha. Stay tuned!

How your experiences shape the way your genes are expressed, and why that is such good news. Epigenetics is SO cool (and relatively easy to understand).

The most widely shared post in this publication’s history, relative to its audience. A fun, clear look at how brain cells communicate. Such a fun one, if I may say so myself.

Motivation, Confidence & Change

Confidence is something your brain builds through practice, learn how.

A fun, easy and practical way to build motivation into your day.

If change feels harder than it should, there is a reason. Understanding it makes the next step easier.

Luck is part attention and part action. You can train both. This goes over how.

One of the very first posts on this publication, and still one of the most popular: the science behind setting an intention. I love manifesting.

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Sleep, Energy & the Body

A simple, day-by-day plan I used to get better sleep, based on what I read in the science.

What is actually happening in your brain when you feel exhausted, and what helps you feel like yourself again.

Ways to help your body feel safe and steady again. I go back to these often when I am getting a little too stressed.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. But I also wanted to share the science behind that glass of wine, from the first sip to the next morning.

Everyday habits that support a clearer, more focused mind. Part 2 is waiting for you once you finish.

Emotions, Love & Connection

Why those early days feel so intense, and what your brain is doing behind the butterflies.

How closeness and connection show up in the brain.

If you get everything done and still feel on edge, this one is for you. Because…same.

A list to save for the days you need a reset. It is one of the most-shared posts I have ever shared. I love reading through them and nice reminders to myself.

Thank you thank you thank you! From the bottom of my little heart <3

These posts made this list because you opened them, shared them, and passed them on to the people you love. Thank you for making this such a thoughtful, curious community. I am beyond impressed how many people are interested in Neuroscience.

Most people have heard of neuroscience, but research suggests that our understanding of how the brain actually works is surprisingly limited. You fall within a small percentage of actively learning about neuroscience. And that is something to be proud of.

I hope you enjoyed this article!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

One of my favorite parts of writing Neuroscience & Wellness is sharing research that can actually make a difference in your everyday life. I want you to walk away from each article with a better understanding of your brain AND practical steps you can put into action.

If you’ve been enjoying the free articles, there’s so much more waiting for you! Becoming a paid subscriber gives you instant access to the entire archive, filled with science-backed insights and actionable strategies to build healthier habits, strengthen your mindset, and create meaningful changes in your life. Plus, you’ll unlock all future paid articles!

Ready to put neuroscience into practice? Upgrade today and enjoy 20% off your first year (less than an almond croissant a month) as a thank-you for supporting my work. 💗 That is the biggest discount I have done all year!!

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