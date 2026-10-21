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We talk a lot about improving our health, but I think brain performance and brain health go hand in hand with our overall physical health.

Because I truly believe that so much of what makes a good day comes down to how well your brain is functioning. How well we can concentrate , manage your emotions, use our memory, be creative, and have enough mental energy to actually enjoy your day.

And so many of these abilities are influenced by things we do every single day. And many of these things are within our control to some extent.

Our daily habits can influence the activity of our neurotransmitters, cerebral blood flow, synaptic plasticity, and the way different brain regions communicate with each other.

And all these things are interconnected. Improving one aspect of health will benefit across many different areas of brain functioning.

So today, I wanted to talk about the seven pillars of brain performance, the neuroscience behind each one, and what you can actually do to support a healthier, sharper brain.

In the rest of this article, we’ll cover:

The 7 pillars of brain performance

& The Neuroscience behind it

How everyday habits influence your brain in unexpected ways.

The connections between different aspects of our brain health.

Actionable items to improve cognition and long-term brain health in every pillar.

Awesome, let’s dive in!

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