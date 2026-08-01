We all love our to-do lists.. But what about our “to be” lists?

Who do I want to be? What do I want to become? These are questions I have a lot.

Having these questions are important for self exploration, and you need to be curious to figure out what you want in life, or more specifically who you want to be.

Who you are right now, will never be you again in the future. You will change. Your brain will change.

Whether you like it or not.

What you surround yourself with - TV shows, people, clubs, nature, Pinterest boards, social media - it all determines who you become.

And a lot of it is in your control.

There a version of you that is waiting to emerge.

She may be more adventurous, kinder, maybe more confident, creative and more fit…. or maybe she might feel more fulfilled than you perceive yourself to be today.

Maybe this future version of you starts the day with a walk by the ocean, or spends weekends learning how to surf, or cook or paint. Maybe she’s launching the business she has always dreamed about (and is hustling towards it), hosts the most gorgeous dinner parties in her tiny but gorgeously aesthetic little backyard or patio, or maybe… she does not do any of these things… but maybe she is just more at peace in her own life.

We all have dreams of who we want to be. And it’s so easy to believe that we just need 1 life changing thing to make this come true.

But if we want lasting change, or a specific life… it is often an accumulation of things. Small things.

Your brain physically changes based on the exposure you provide, the experiences you have, habits you repeat, and the people you surround yourself with.

Most importantly, it changes through the challenges you choose to face.

Every one of those - small or large - leaves a little “mark” on your brain. And with enough repetition, these changes will accumulate, and will change the person you become.

This in one form is called neuroplasticity. Which means our brains ability to adapt to things.

When you open new doors… doors you want to go through but maybe are a little scared to go through…. this will allow your brain, mindset, comfort zone and life to adapt and change towards what you let in.

In this article, we’ll discuss:

Neuroplasticity & personal growth

Intentions vs experiences —> Identity

The 7 steps of becoming your dream self

Using small experiences towards big changes

How to keep going after the excitement of a new goal leaves

Access to my Substack Content Calendar Template for Free

Neuroplasticity … You Heave Heard The Term Before

The outside of our brain is made of cortex (cell bodies), or grey matter, and the inside is made of white matter (axons) connecting different regions of the cortex with each other.

You can think of the inside of our brain as spaghetti noodles connecting brain regions together. Ofcourse this is super simplified, but you get the point.

I grew up learning that the adult brain was largely fixed.

But we know now that that’s no longer true.

Especially in a field as epilepsy surgery, we see how the brain can adapt and change after surgery. It is incredible.

Your brain is constantly changing in response to what you experience. Every time you learn a new skill, every new place you visit, or every habit you are repeating… will strengthen certain neural pathways.

At the same time, it may weaken other neural pathways that no longer serve you.

I want you to imagine walking through a field of very tall grass.

The first time it’s pretty hard, because there is not a path yet.

But if you take the same route everyday, eventually a little trail will appear.

Your brain kinda works in a similar way.

The more often you repeat a behavior, thought or action, the stronger those neural pathways will become. Something that was hard and required much effort in the beginning, starts becoming easier. And if you repeat it often enough, it becomes a part of who you are. It becomes the new you.

May it be trying a new sport, a craft, a behavior or a skill. You have to practice it and repeat it, to become better at it. And then it starts feeling more natural.

You have to start with changing your experiences, then way later down the line your identify will follow.

This is why evaluating where you are now, and setting goals for your future self are so important.

Your Brain Learns From Everything You Do

Many of us wait around for opportunities to show up. Or for us to magically become more confident. Or more fit, or more adventurous.

But our brain doesn’t work that way.

These things take time. And most importantly, they take repetition.

The first time may seem scary. But if you do it once, it tells your brain “Ok that was scary but I survived”.

Remember your first time public speaking? Yes - scary! But if you do it often enough it starts to feel natural.

The 10th time you will do it your brain will think “Okay I've done this before - im okay!”.

If you do it enough times, it becomes a part of who you are. And you become comfortable with public speaking.

You don’t become adventurous by wishing you were adventurous. You have to start doing adventurous things, and collecting those adventures to start to feel comfortable with them.

You are literally training your brain everyday. Towards who you want to become, or maybe away from it.

Use your exposure wisely.

7 Steps to Becoming the (Wo)Man You Want to Become