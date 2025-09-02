Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

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Wendell
Sep 21, 2025

Excellent post! You did a fantastic job of making the complex gut-brain axis so accessible.

I especially appreciate the focus on fiber. To add a layer to that, one of the key mechanisms is that beneficial microbes ferment that fiber into Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs) like butyrate.

These SCFAs are powerhouses—they are the primary fuel for our colon cells, have powerful anti-inflammatory effects, and are being studied for their influence on the brain.

It really highlights the beautiful synergy between prebiotics (the fiber that feeds the good microbes) and probiotics (the beneficial microbes themselves). It's a similar story for the serotonin you mentioned, which relies on the dietary amino acid tryptophan as its building block in the gut.

Such a fascinating and rapidly evolving field. Thanks for shining a light on it!

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Dignity by Design
Sep 5, 2025

It’s funny. I’ve learned all of this stuff before, but forget it because of habits, convenience, or deadlines. So, thank you for the reminder and thanks for putting your big brain to work to help others!

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