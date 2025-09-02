Have you ever noticed that a heavy meal can make you feel sluggish, or that certain foods leave you feeling calm and balanced while others spark anxiety? That’s not your imagination…it’s your gut-brain connection at work.

Your “Second Brain”

The gut has its own nervous system, called the enteric nervous system, which contains over 100 million neurons, that’s more than the spinal cord. This is why scientists often call the gut your “second brain.”

This network communicates directly with the brain through the vagus nerve, constantly sending messages about what’s going on in your digestive tract. That’s why a stressful day might leave you with stomach cramps, or why poor digestion can affect your mood.

The Microbiome and Mood

Inside your gut lives an entire ecosystem of trillions of microbes: Your gut microbiome. These microbes don’t just help digest food; they also:

Produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine (yes, the same chemicals that regulate mood in the brain).

Influence levels of inflammation, which is linked to depression and anxiety when chronically elevated.

Interact with hormones that control stress and appetite.

Fun fact: about 90% of serotonin is produced in the gut, not the brain.

(Edit: However serotonin does not directly “travel into” your brain, because of the blood brain barrier, therefore it is very interesting that it still indirectly influences influences your mood through the gut-brain axis - see bottom references)

What to Eat for a Healthier Mind

The good news? You can support your mood by supporting your gut. Research suggests:

Fiber-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, whole grains) feed the “good” bacteria.

Fermented foods (yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir) introduce probiotics that promote diversity in your gut microbiome.

Omega-3 fatty acids (found in salmon, walnuts, chia seeds) reduce inflammation and support brain function.

Minimizing processed sugars can prevent energy crashes and mood swings.

In Summary

The next time you think about mental health, remember: it’s not just in your head: it’s also in your gut. Small, consistent dietary shifts can improve your microbiome, which in turn may stabilize your mood, reduce anxiety, and boost resilience to stress.

Your brain and your gut are in constant conversation. The question is: what are you feeding that dialogue?

If you enjoyed this post, share it with a friend who’s curious about brain health, or subscribe for more neuroscience-backed wellness tips.

With love,

Dr. Reeders

References

Cryan, J. F., & Dinan, T. G. (2012). Mind-altering microorganisms: the impact of the gut microbiota on brain and behaviour. Nature reviews. Neuroscience, 13(10), 701–712. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrn3346

Furness J. B. (2012). The enteric nervous system and neurogastroenterology. Nature reviews. Gastroenterology & hepatology, 9(5), 286–294. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrgastro.2012.32

Gershon, M. D., & Tack, J. (2007). The serotonin signaling system: from basic understanding to drug development for functional GI disorders. Gastroenterology, 132(1), 397–414. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2006.11.002

Jacka, F. N., Pasco, J. A., Mykletun, A., Williams, L. J., Hodge, A. M., O'Reilly, S. L., Nicholson, G. C., Kotowicz, M. A., & Berk, M. (2010). Association of Western and traditional diets with depression and anxiety in women. The American journal of psychiatry, 167(3), 305–311. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ajp.2009.09060881

Johnson, D., Thurairajasingam, S., Letchumanan, V., Chan, K. G., & Lee, L. H. (2021). Exploring the Role and Potential of Probiotics in the Field of Mental Health: Major Depressive Disorder. Nutrients, 13(5), 1728. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13051728

O'Neil, A., Quirk, S. E., Housden, S., Brennan, S. L., Williams, L. J., Pasco, J. A., Berk, M., & Jacka, F. N. (2014). Relationship between diet and mental health in children and adolescents: a systematic review. American journal of public health, 104(10), e31–e42. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2014.302110

Additional references:

Bravo, J. A., Forsythe, P., Chew, M. V., Escaravage, E., Savignac, H. M., Dinan, T. G., Bienenstock, J., & Cryan, J. F. (2011). Ingestion of Lactobacillus strain regulates emotional behavior and central GABA receptor expression in a mouse via the vagus nerve. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 108(38), 16050–16055. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1102999108

Fung, T. C., Vuong, H. E., Luna, C. D. G., Pronovost, G. N., Aleksandrova, A. A., Riley, N. G., Vavilina, A., McGinn, J., Rendon, T., Forrest, L. R., & Hsiao, E. Y. (2019). Intestinal serotonin and fluoxetine exposure modulate bacterial colonization in the gut. Nature microbiology, 4(12), 2064–2073. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-019-0540-4

Jenkins, T. A., Nguyen, J. C., Polglaze, K. E., & Bertrand, P. P. (2016). Influence of Tryptophan and Serotonin on Mood and Cognition with a Possible Role of the Gut-Brain Axis. Nutrients, 8(1), 56. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu8010056

O'Mahony, S. M., Clarke, G., Borre, Y. E., Dinan, T. G., & Cryan, J. F. (2015). Serotonin, tryptophan metabolism and the brain-gut-microbiome axis. Behavioural brain research, 277, 32–48. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbr.2014.07.027