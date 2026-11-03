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Olympic athletes, Formula 1 drivers, and elite performers have something in common. They don’t just practice their skills physically. They practice them mentally, too.

And there is neuroscience behind this.

But, this is not just for Olympic Athletes, every single person can and should use this to help them reach their success.

When you imagine yourself performing an action as vividly and detailed as possible, your brain activates similar neural networks involved in if you were actually doing it.

This also means that you can rehearse a difficult conversation, an important presentation, or a skill you’ve always wanted to become really good at. Visualization can’t replace real-world practice, it can help prepare your brain for better performance.

Visualization is often associated with manifestation and vision boards. But there’s scientific evidence behind the effects of mental rehearsal

Imagining an action activates some of the same brain networks involved in physically performing it.

In this article, we will cover:

How Olympic athletes and elite performers use visualization to prepare for success

The neuroscience behind visualization and mental rehearsal

How visualization can support learning, performance, and neuroplasticity

5 practical ways to use visualization to build confidence, reach your goals, and create a life you love <3

How Top Performers Use Visualization

Max Verstappen

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has described studying onboard footage and using Google Maps to familiarize himself with circuits he is not yet familiar with. He is basically developing a mental representation of the track before he drives it.

Big congrats to Max Verstappen who just won the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix on November 1st. Go 🇳🇱!!! (I am born in the Netherlands - hence my excitement).

Guess that visualization and mental prep pays off ;)!

Image source: Wikipedia

Eileen Gu

Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu uses visualization to mentally rehearse complex tricks before attempting them.

She imagines her movements from different perspectives, including her own point of view and an overhead view. She also imagines how gravitational forces will feel on her body.

She is mentally preparing for the timing, spatial awareness, and coordination needed for her to do these difficult tricks.

She is so cool. #fangirling

Image source: https://www.gq.com/story/eileen-gu-beijing-olympics

The Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels perform extraordinary aerial maneuvers in extremely close formations. Before they take off, they actually practice their flying in a chair. A chair!! They will sit down, and mentally rehearse their movements, timing and radio communications. They will also use their hands as though they are actually operating the aircraft.

Image source: https://www.twz.com/41922/watch-the-meditative-like-ritual-the-blue-angels-go-through-before-every-flight-demo

Mikaela Shiffrin

Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin also uses mental rehearsal to imagine gates, turns, terrain, and movements before competing.

Image source: bleacherreport.com

Kayla Harrison

Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison described spending approximately 10 minutes each evening visualizing the entire competition day. She starts at when she wakes up, arrives at the venue, to competing and standing on the podium.

Image source: nshoremag.com

The Neuroscience Behind It & How You Can Use It:

When you imagine performing a certain movement in your head, your brain recruits brain regions that are involved in planning, predictions and coordinating actions. Let’s dive in!

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