You are scrolling on social media and you see all these perfect lives…. And sometimes it seems to have something yours does not…

Maybe they built the business you have been thinking about starting. Maybe they travel often, live near the ocean, are sailing around the world, have a beautiful home, look strong and healthy, or seem to have enough time and energy to enjoy the life they created. Perhaps they speak confidently, maintain close friendships, take risks, or appear deeply engaged in their work.

But when you see these videos on IG or TT…. for a moment, you feel inspired. But soon after… comparison enters.

When I see the travel influencers living their lives in Bali, it makes me want to pack our bags and spend the year in Bali, or the summer in Europe. But I work in a hospital and have work responsibilities (I do love my job), and cannot just leave and surf 24/7. That would be so fun though.

Why do they get to have that life? Why am I not there yet? What are they doing that I am not? Did I make the wrong decision?

We can sometimes feel embarrassed by envy, so we dismiss it, hide it, or tell ourselves we should be more grateful. But envy can honestly be more useful than that. Sometimes, the person who affects you most is revealing something you want before you have fully admitted it to yourself. It can help you deep dive into why you are feeling that way.

You may actually not want their exact career, body, house, relationship, routine, or lifestyle. You may want the freedom underneath it, the confidence, the time, the creativity, the financial security, the physical energy, or the feeling that they are actively doing whatever they want rather than constantly trying to keep up with the hustle.

Admiration and envy often occur together because they both begin with recognition. Your brain notices something meaningful in another person and immediately starts evaluating what it might mean for you.

That reaction can leave you feeling a certain way…. Maybe you feel a little “behind” in life, or … it can give you useful information.

The goal is to understand what their life is bringing to the surface in your mind, separate the polished image from the deeper desire, and use that information to create a version that fits your own values, goals, interests, personality, and circumstances. What is it that you truly want? This is an important question to ask, because it reveals where you want to work towards.

image source: Pinterest

Admiration can become a blueprint, but only when you ask yourself this first: “What is this showing me about myself?”. And don’t ask things like “How do I become them?”.

Your originality and personality + your goals. Not a copy of the instagram perfect person.

In this article, let’s explore:

Why your brain learns from watching other people

Mirror neurons and what they may contribute to admiration and imitation

Why envy can become stronger when someone feels similar to you

Brain regions & comparison, reward, memory, and identity

How admiration can reveal your values, goals, and interests

How neuroplasticity helps inspiration become part of your real life

How to create a personal blueprint without copying someone else

Your brain learns from other people <3

Human beings do not learn only through direct experience. We also learn by observing other people, noticing what they do, and tracking which behaviors appear to produce meaningful or rewarding outcomes.

When you see someone start a business, learn a sport, speak confidently, improve their health, create a cozy home, or change careers, your brain is gathering information about the actions involved, the effort required, and the results that followed. We love seeing and following along for someone’s journey towards achieving a goal, because it inspires us that it is possible for us too.

Observational learning involves several interacting brain systems. Visual and temporal brain regions help process the person and behavior being observed. Frontal and parietal regions help represent the action. The ventral striatum and orbitofrontal cortex contribute to evaluating whether the outcome appears rewarding. The hippocampus connects what you see with your memory, while the precuneus, posterior cingulate cortex, and medial prefrontal cortex help relate the observation to your own identity and life story.

Ok that’s a lot. Basically many brain regions work together to connect all the dots.

The temporoparietal junction also contributes to understanding another person’s perspective while maintaining an important boundary: their life is not your life.

And it shouldn’t be.

This is one reason another person’s choices can feel so influential. Before seeing someone build a certain type of career, pursue an unusual hobby, redesign their life, or begin again, you may not have had a clear mental model of how that path could unfold.

Once you see someone else doing it, the idea may become more concrete. Your brain now has an example to study, evaluate, and compare with your own circumstances.

They become the blueprint that another route exists, but they are still only one example.

Mirror neurons, what can they tell us?

Mirror neurons are often used to explain everything from empathy to emotional contagion, let’s dive into some of the research.

Mirror neurons were first identified in the premotor cortex of monkeys. These neurons (brain cells) responded both when an animal performed a goal-directed action and when it observed another individual performing a similar action.

Neuroscience in the human brain has since identified a broader action-observation network involving the inferior frontal gyrus, premotor cortex, and inferior parietal lobule. Rizzolatti and Craighero (2004) proposed that this system may support action understanding and imitation by creating an internal representation of what we observe.

In other words, watching someone do something may partially recruit some of the same neural systems involved in performing the action yourself.

How interesting!?!

Hardwick and colleagues (2018) later compared research on action observation, motor imagery, and movement execution. They found meaningful overlap in premotor and parietal regions, but they also showed that watching, imagining, and doing are not neurologically identical.

Watching someone surf may help your brain begin to understand the movement, but it will not teach your body balance. Watching someone build a business may help you imagine yourself doing something similar, but it will not build the business for you. (unfortunately haha)

Observation creates a model, but experience (and many trials and errors) develops the ability.