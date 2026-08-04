N&W ig

This article is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment from a qualified mental-health professional. If you or someone you know may be experiencing mania, psychosis, or suicidal thoughts, seek prompt professional help.

When thinking of bipolar disorder, a lot of people think of having specific “mood swings.”

But this description barely scratches the surface.

Every single person experiences shifts in their moods. We may feel happy and energized after some exciting news, discouraged after a heavy day, or very irritable after not sleeping enough. When we look at the context, these reactions usually make sense and change back to baseline without fundamentally changing how we behave, think or how we perceive the world.

Bipolar disorder is different from this.

So what actually is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder involves specific episodes, where there is a significant change in mood, energy, sleep, cognition, judgment, motivation, and for some people even a change in how they perceive reality. These changes can last for several days, weeks or sometimes even longer.

During mania, a person with bipolar disorder can feel very energized, very confident and productive, but also maybe very irritable and/or impulsive. This is often paired with very little sleep (but not feeling tired), quick speaking, very grand goals, and making different decisions than they normally would.

During a depression episode, this person can next feel very exhausted, and feel hopeless, not able to concentrate or feel pleasure, and experience slower thinking and impaired concentration.

Image Source: Pinterest

Research shows that many interconnected systems that are involved in reward, emotional regulation, cognition, stress response, inhibition all the way down to cellular signaling, are associated with bipolar disorder.

Just understanding how complex bipolar disorder is is very important. This condition is so often misunderstood. And people often mistake the symptoms for personality traits, or poor judgement or attention seeking.

Although education can never ever replace professional diagnosis, bringing awareness will help us recognize concerning changes or respond with greater understanding and kindness.

In the rest of this article, we will discuss:

Differences among the following phases: mania, hypomania, and bipolar depression

Brain networks involved

How reward processing, cognition, and self-awareness can be altered

Neurotransmitters, genetics, sleep, and circadian rhythms

What the treatment pathways teach us

Basics of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder involving episodes of mania or hypomania, and for many patients also have episodes of low depressions.

There are two main types: bipolar 1 and bipolar 2 disorder.

Bipolar 1 disorder requires at least one manic episode. A manic episode, or mania, involved an elevated, expansive, grand but also irritable mood, alongside increased energy and activity.

The symptoms may include:

Sleeping a lot less

Fast speech or racing thought processes

Inflated self-confidence or feelings of grandiosity

Easily distracted

strong goal-directed behaviors or activity

Impulsivity (financial, sexual, business etc)

In very severe episodes, there may be psychosis involved or losing connection with reality.

Bipolar 2 disorder involves at least one hypomanic episode, and a major depressive episode without a history of mania otherwise.

Hypomania is similar to a manic episode, but is less severe, and does not cause the same degree of impairment in function.

However, bipolar 2 is not automatically a milder condition. The depressive phases can be long, can recur often and can be severely disabling.

Bipolar disorder can look similar as major depression, anxiety, ADHD, personality disorders or other medical illnesses. Diagnosis is tough and depends on very careful assessment of different patterns occurring over time.

What Brain Regions Are Involved?

As many disorders, bipolar disorder is not related to one brain region.

Big studies using neuroimaging have found some differences in the thickness of the cortex (outer layer of the brain) and differences in deeper brain regions compared to people with no BD. And they found these differences in the frontal lobe, temporal lobe, parietal lobe and deeper structures. These findings are also super variable between people.

Because these findings are highly variable and averaged across large groups, one single brain scan cannot diagnose bipolar disorder.

Let’s go through some of the brain regions.

The Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC)