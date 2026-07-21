Neuroscience & Wellness

Neuroscience & Wellness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Wendy Pabich's avatar
Dr. Wendy Pabich
Jul 21

Well done, Bronce! This picture of disconnect is so prevalent in our culture that I can’t help but see it as a societal problem. The father is imposing the rules and world view that were imposed on (and incorporated by) him. It’s why I find following my heart, creative instincts, wanderlust and more so empowering. 🩵

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robyn L Parkinson's avatar
Robyn L Parkinson
8d

Before we make meaning, we have to make sense of our experience.

I would like to have seen this explored further. In my opinion it is a significant insight - rhere is a precondition to 'knowing our why' or 'finding meaning in life'. David's story to me shows rhe the lifelong burden of emotional neglect and its impact on the ability to create meaning.

I've written about this here -

https://substack.com/@robynlparkinson/note/c-219701283?r=69lc68

Reply
Share
3 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neuroscience & Wellness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture