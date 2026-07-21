I am so excited to announce that today’s article is written by Dr. Bronce Rice, a psychologist and psychoanalyst with more than 25 years of experience helping people explore their mental and emotional health.

The Wellbeing Equation

Dr. Rice is the creator of The Wellbeing Equation, a framework centered on the idea that our wellbeing is shaped by our individual histories, relationships, habits, emotions and psychological patterns. His impressive background includes training and research at Yale University, the University of Michigan, the Yale Child Study Center, and the Yale Anxiety and Mood Disorders Clinic.

In this article, Dr. Rice explores how anxiety and depression can disconnect us from what once felt meaningful, and how memory, motivation, and reward may help us find a pathway back to ourselves.

I really hope you enjoy his perspective as much as I did!

Dr. Reeders

The Neuroscience of Meaning: How Meaning Can Change Our Relationship With Anxiety and Depression

By Dr. Bronce Rice

Before we can make something meaningful out of our lives, we have to come into contact with experiences that feel meaningful to us. Yet this contact can be difficult to sustain, especially when anxiety or depression begins to occupy more of our inner life. As this happens, it becomes harder to stay connected to what helps us feel engaged and alive. What happens in the brain when we begin to lose this connection to ourselves?

David came to see me in his early forties because he no longer felt connected to himself and found little joy in his life. By all outward appearances, he was successful: he had built a thriving business, was married, and had two children he loved. Yet he often felt as though he was merely going through the motions rather than living in a way that felt personally meaningful.

Growing up, David was taught to be practical and take his responsibilities seriously. He noticed that his father was more attentive to him when he focused on what his father wanted. Over time, David came to see meeting those expectations as the most reliable way to receive love and affection.

In our work together, David could easily speak about what others wanted from him, but when I asked what he wanted for himself, he often fell silent. Eventually, he said he could not think of anything he genuinely looked forward to. Most of his days felt lifeless, spent meeting other people’s wishes, and he longed to feel passionate about something again.

The word “again” caught my attention.

“Again?” I asked.

For more of David’s story, see Dr. Bronce Rice’s earlier essay, “On Longing and What Is Not Yet Ours.”

The Wellbeing Equation

David’s story points to a larger question about how we make sense of our experience. We often describe human beings as meaning-making creatures. But the human story often begins a step earlier: before we become meaning-making creatures, we are creatures trying to understand what is happening to us. Over time, certain experiences begin to carry personal significance, and meaning emerges as we come to understand the place they have in our lives.

David’s experience raises an important question: what does the brain tell us about the difference between knowing that something is important to us and actually feeling connected to it? Research on meaning in life points to connectivity between the brain’s default and limbic networks, which may help bring together our sense of self and the emotional significance of an experience.

The ventromedial prefrontal cortex, a region associated with the default network, may also help assign personal value to self-related information. This offers another way to understand how David could recognize the importance of his family and responsibilities while feeling less connected to what he wanted for himself.

Anxiety and depression can make it harder to feel connected to what we care about and can also influence what we expect from the future. In depression, it can become harder to imagine anything we genuinely look forward to. With anxiety, we may spend a great deal of time thinking about what could happen, but our attention is often pulled toward what might go wrong. In both cases, it can become harder to imagine a future that feels connected to what we want for ourselves.

The word “again” suggested that David could still remember what passion had once felt like. This points to the role memory and imagination can play in helping us return to experiences that may still elicit a similar response.

The important point is that the interest could still affect David emotionally. One fMRI study found that people who showed more sustained activity in reward-related brain regions while viewing positive images also reported greater eudaimonic wellbeing and had lower daily cortisol output. The finding is not simply about positivity, but about whether the brain remains responsive to rewarding experiences.

In one study, people who found it easier to engage in mental simulation also reported a stronger sense of meaning in their lives. The researchers suggest that moving mentally across time may help us connect different parts of our experience into a larger story about who we are and where our lives are going. This process can also guide us toward activities that help us feel more alive and capable of enjoyment. But imagining an activity is different from actually engaging with it. Researchers often describe the pull toward rewarding or personally significant experiences as approach motivation.

When we are anxious or depressed, approach motivation can be harder to access, especially when much of life becomes organized around avoiding what feels threatening or overwhelming. Safety and survival needs can move to the foreground, making withdrawal feel necessary. Yet a meaningful life cannot be organized around avoidance alone; it also needs to include experiences we genuinely want to move toward.

People who reported higher levels of eudaimonic wellbeing, a measure that includes purpose in life, showed relatively greater left than right superior frontal activation, a pattern associated with approach motivation. This suggests a possible connection between purpose and the brain’s readiness to approach experiences rather than withdraw from them. Both responses can be adaptive, depending on the situation.

When I repeated David’s word back to him as a question—“Again?”—he became visibly shaken. After a long silence, he began talking about the model airplanes he had built as a boy. He would spend hours carefully working on them and imagining what it might feel like to fly one someday.

His father was highly successful in business and placed great emphasis on discipline and productivity. When David focused on interests separate from his father’s, his father withdrew and paid him less attention. He dismissed David’s interest in planes as childish and made him put the models away in the attic. David spoke about this with sadness and said he had not built another model since then.

For David, the memory of building model airplanes stood for more than a childhood interest. It carried the hope that a different kind of meaning and enjoyment might still be possible in his life. He needed to find his way back to the interests and desires he had stopped pursuing in order to become the son his father wanted him to be. Remembering the planes helped him reconnect to what it felt like to be passionate about life again.

From a neuroscience perspective, the important point is that the interest could still affect him emotionally. One fMRI study found that people who showed more sustained activity in reward-related brain regions while viewing positive images also reported greater eudaimonic wellbeing and had lower daily cortisol output. The finding is not simply about positivity, but about whether the brain remains responsive to rewarding experiences.

In neuroscience, salience refers to the way the brain identifies certain experiences as worthy of our attention. This helps explain why the same activity may feel meaningless to one person and deeply significant to another, depending on how it connects with each person’s history and sense of self.

Once we understand meaning as tied to personal significance, anxiety and depression raise a more specific neuroscience question: what happens when experiences that once felt significant no longer engage the brain in the same way? In depression, anhedonia is associated with changes in reward processing that can make it harder for those experiences to evoke interest or pleasure.

In anxiety, the desire to move toward something can become entangled with the impulse to pull back—a form of approach–avoidance conflict involving the anterior cingulate and related systems that weigh potential reward against threat. In both cases, remembering what once felt meaningful is not enough. The mind and body must respond strongly enough for the experience to feel meaningful again.

A meta-analysis on purpose in life offers a related finding. Across studies, people with a stronger sense of purpose tended to report lower levels of depression and anxiety. This does not mean purpose is a cure for either condition. One possible implication is that a felt sense of direction may reduce the extent to which anxiety and depression shape what people expect from the future.

The Wellbeing Equation

For David, this became clearer as we continued to work together. We began considering what it might look like for him to explore his interest in planes again. At first, he wasn’t sure where to start, so we focused on what had drawn him to planes and navigation when he was younger. As he spoke, his voice became a touch more animated.

Over time, David began to think about how that interest might fit within the current demands of his life. A few weeks later, he told me he had stopped by a local hobby store. As he walked through the store, the smell of glue and wood brought him back to the model planes he had built as a child. He bought three planes, one for himself and one for each of his children. What surprised him was not only how excited he felt, but also that he did not immediately tell himself he was being indulgent. He could be a responsible father and still make room in his life for interests and hobbies of his own.

David’s surprise at feeling excited rather than indulgent illustrates how the brain can revise its expectations. In neuroscience, prediction error occurs when an experience differs from what the brain anticipates. When someone like David expects little enjoyment from an activity or assumes that guilt or anxiety will follow it, a different response provides the brain with new information. This discrepancy does not immediately change an established pattern, but it gives the brain evidence that its earlier prediction is not the only possible outcome.

As experiences of this sort accumulate, they can gradually change what we expect from similar situations. Anxiety or depression may not disappear, but reconnecting with personally meaningful experiences can reduce the extent to which either condition determines what we believe is possible for us.

With this in mind, here are a few practices that can help us explore how these neuroscience findings may show up in our own lives.

The Wellbeing Equation

1. Looking Back at What Has Felt Meaningful

When we’ve been anxious or depressed for some time, it can be difficult to remember what once interested us. It can help to think back to one of those interests and ask what drew us to it. When we do this, we are not trying to recreate the past or expecting to feel exactly as we once did. We want to pay attention to whether thinking about it still evokes some of what we once felt. Even if the response is subtle, it may suggest that the connection is still worth exploring.

2. Paying Attention to What We Expect

Once we have identified an interest we may want to explore again, we can pay attention to what we expect from the experience. If we are anxious or depressed, we may assume that it will not feel the same or that we won’t enjoy it. These expectations can feel like conclusions before we’ve had a chance to test them. It can help to put them into words and consider how certain we feel about them. Doing so can help us notice whether the experience feels different from what we anticipated.

3. Exploring the Interest Again

After returning to the activity, we can ask whether anything about the experience felt new or enjoyable. If so, we can consider whether we would like to make more room for the activity in our life. The point is to do so because we enjoy it, not because we feel obligated to someone else or think we should.

With warmth and gratitude,

Dr. Rice

👉 If you’d like to read more about Dr. Rice and his Wellbeing Equation journey, please visit his website: www.broncerice.com and his Substack About Page.

👉 And if you like what you’ve read, please sign up for his newsletter The Wellbeing Equation HERE and spread the word by hitting the restack button ♻️ to share with your community.

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Selected References

Boreham, I. D., & Schutte, N. S. (2023). The relationship between purpose in life and depression and anxiety: A meta-analysis. Journal of clinical psychology, 79(12), 2736–2767. https://doi.org/10.1002/jclp.23576

Waytz, A., Hershfield, H. E., & Tamir, D. I. (2015). Mental simulation and meaning in life. Journal of personality and social psychology, 108(2), 336–355. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0038322

Mwilambwe-Tshilobo, L., Ge, T., Chong, M., Ferguson, M. A., Misic, B., Burrow, A. L., Leahy, R. M., & Spreng, R. N. (2019). Loneliness and meaning in life are reflected in the intrinsic network architecture of the brain. Social cognitive and affective neuroscience, 14(4), 423–433. https://doi.org/10.1093/scan/nsz021

Heller, A. S., van Reekum, C. M., Schaefer, S. M., Lapate, R. C., Radler, B. T., Ryff, C. D., & Davidson, R. J. (2013). Sustained striatal activity predicts eudaimonic well-being and cortisol output. Psychological science, 24(11), 2191–2200. https://doi.org/10.1177/0956797613490744

King, L. A., & Hicks, J. A. (2021). The Science of Meaning in Life. Annual review of psychology, 72, 561–584. https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-psych-072420-122921

D’Argembeau, A. (2013). On the role of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex in self-processing: The valuation hypothesis. Frontiers in human neuroscience, 7, 372. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2013.00372

Schacter, D. L., & Addis, D. R. (2007). The cognitive neuroscience of constructive memory: Remembering the past and imagining the future. Philosophical transactions of the Royal Society of London. Series B, Biological sciences, 362(1481), 773–786. https://doi.org/10.1098/rstb.2007.2087

Urry, H. L., Nitschke, J. B., Dolski, I., Jackson, D. C., Dalton, K. M., Mueller, C. J., Rosenkranz, M. A., Ryff, C. D., Singer, B. H., & Davidson, R. J. (2004). Making a life worth living: Neural correlates of well-being. Psychological science, 15(6), 367–372. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.0956-7976.2004.00686.x

Aupperle, R. L., Melrose, A. J., Francisco, A., Paulus, M. P., & Stein, M. B. (2015). Neural substrates of approach-avoidance conflict decision-making. Human brain mapping, 36(2), 449–462. https://doi.org/10.1002/hbm.22639

Admon, R., & Pizzagalli, D. A. (2015). Dysfunctional reward processing in depression. Current opinion in psychology, 4, 114–118. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.copsyc.2014.12.011

Seeley, W. W., Menon, V., Schatzberg, A. F., Keller, J., Glover, G. H., Kenna, H., Reiss, A. L., & Greicius, M. D. (2007). Dissociable intrinsic connectivity networks for salience processing and executive control. The Journal of neuroscience: The official journal of the Society for Neuroscience, 27(9), 2349–2356. https://doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.5587-06.2007

Schultz, W. (2016). Dopamine reward prediction error coding. Dialogues in clinical neuroscience, 18(1), 23–32. https://doi.org/10.31887/DCNS.2016.18.1/wschultz