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Our lives consist of thousands of days. And most of them we barely remember.

But there are some special moments from 10 years ago that you remember so clearly, that you can almost step right inside that memory. It feels like it happened yesterday.

You even remember the smell, the song that was playing, and maybe even what you were wearing.

So how come that specific memory survived… but not the other memories??? How does our brain record a memory… like actually…. and how does it pick which memories get to stay??

Image source: www.magazine.columbia.edu

These are actually really interesting and important questions. And many people actually don’t know how this system works.

But we are changing that. Stat!

Welcome to… The Memory Series. Here I will take a deep plunge into our brains and share the mechanism of how our brains create a memory.

This is something near and dear to my heart, as I spent 7 years during my PhD studying and learning about memory. I may be biased, but it’s one of the coolest things our brain does.

And it’s connected to everything. Our happiness, our predictions, and our mental state. But for now… let’s start at the beginning.

Different parts of our lives and experiences are processed in different parts of our brain…. and they work together in a brain network. And when it is encoded strongly enough… that brain network can later be “reactivated” which is basically the retrieval of that memory.

You are replaying the brain activity sequence, which makes you re-experience that event… in the form of a memory!

Note: A memory is not 1 thing our brain stores… but it is actually a pattern of brain activity that your brain can recreate

This is also why there are triggers for memories. A smell can bring you back to your childhood. This is also why you may remember a face, but not remember the name. Or… why emotional things are more easily remembered.

Your brain may have encoded parts of the memory… but not 100% of it. So you will be able to retrieve only the parts that have been encoded.

In the rest of this article, we will dive into the brain and chat about the mechanisms of memory:

The different kinds of memory we have

Major brain regions that are key players in memory

What happens in your brain when you do something it will remember

The OG: the Hippocampus

Memory networks and their magic

What do attention and emotion have to do with memory?

What happens in the brain when your memory comes back to you

Things you can you do to create more vivid memories

We are staying at the big-picture level here. In the next parts of this series, we’ll zoom all the way down into synapses, LTP and molecular signaling, then into sleep and memory replay, and finally into what happens every time you retrieve a memory. These articles will work as building blocks.

First things first: There is no single “memory”

The term “Memory” is super broad. And when we say the word memory, we are actually lumping together several different neurological processes.

For example, if you remember a phone number for 10 seconds… that is not the same as remembering your childhood home, or how to ride a bike.

Memory is divided into multiple interacting systems.

Let’s dive into them.

Image source: www.lukemastin.com/

Our Working memory - You are using this right now.

When someone tells you: “Remember the code 8492. You can keep that in your mind for a couple of seconds while you type it, or need to say it back to your friend.

This is your working memory.

Working memory basically allows information to be temporarily available to you so that you can use it or store it.

Broadly speaking, working memory depends on distributed networks that include your prefrontal cortex (PFC), parietal cortex, and sensory regions.

Episodic Memory: The things that happened to you

Remember your birthday party last year? Or that conversation with your grandfather last week? Walking on your college campus for the first time?

These are called episodic memories. They are memories for events within a certain context.

This is the type of memory I studied in my PhD.

Broadly speaking, brain regions involved are the hippocampus (HC), surrounding medial temporal lobe structures, and your prefrontal cortex.

But the HC and surrounding regions are especially important for these memories when they are initially created and also for when they are retrieved.

Semantic memory: The things you know.

Paris is a city in….. France.

Your sister’s birthday is in April.

A neuron has an axon.

These are all examples of our semantic memory. This is the memory where we store facts, concepts, and general knowledge.

When we combine episodic + semantic memory… we call that declarative memory. This is the memory we have for information we can consciously recollect or describe.

Procedural memory: What your brain knows how to do

Things you learn how to do is called procedural memory. For example, when you learned how to ride a bike, or play your favorite tennis serve, or your favorite song on the piano…. those are all procedural memories.

Your skills and habits are part of your non-declarative memory systems. These depend more on brain circuits that involve the basal ganglia, cerebellum, motor systems and some cortical areas.

So all in all, your brain has several different memory systems. And they can actually operate at similar times.

Creating a memory

Ok ok ok…. let’s chat about how our brains create a memory.

Let’s start with this: Imagine you are in a beautiful little beach town… and you walk into a little restaurant overlooking the ocean. It is around sunset time and the sky is orange. Your favorite music is playing. You smell that delicious smell coming from inside… and your friends are all laughing at a joke someone said.

You feel completely and utterly happy.

This is not the time your brain suddenly decides “okay… we need to capture this… let’s send this experience to a memory area”.

Nope.

The experience is broken into little tiny pieces right away. Different systems are recording things.

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