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We can learn a small little fact in a second, or learn a skill after weeks of practice, and remember an emotionally charged (happy or sad) event for many many years.

At some point there is a switch from learning into that experience becoming a memory. And there are many players at work for this.

Changes in receptors, synapse responsiveness, calcium movement, proteins, dendritic spine remodeling and much more.

Basically, the brain you had before this experience… in a tiny sense… is different from the brain you have after remembering it.

So how does this work? How does your brain literally change?

Let’s dive deeeeep!

Image source: https://sciencephotogallery.com/featured/4-nerve-synapse-alfred-pasiekascience-photo-library.html

Welcome to Part 2 of my neuroscience of memory series.

In part 1, we looked at the system level of memory. What are the different memory types, cortical and hippocampal networks, pattern separation and completion, and how separate parts of an experience are linked in the brain. If you missed part 1. Feel free to read it now or after reading this article. I will put a button below:

Creating a memory: Part 1

Today… we are zooming in… like all the way in.

In this article we will dive into:

How neurons communicate with each other at the synapse level

Glutamate and receptors such as AMPA and NMDA

What calcium has to do with learning

One of my favorite topics: LTP (or Long Term Potentiation)

CaMKII and intracellular signaling

CREB, gene expression, and protein synthesis

How our dendritic spines change during memory

Why certain brain connections are easier to reactivate

Actionable items you can do to learn better:)!

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Flow of information in a brain cell. Information comes in through the dendrites —> Cell body —> Axon —> to other cells. Image source: Unknown (please let me know if this image is yours).

And then in the next Part 3, we will zoom back out and look at what happens to the networks during when you are sleeping.

But let’s start at the beginning.

How does an experience create a little physical change in your brain.

Let’s start at the synapse

Your brain has billions of neurons. And everything, including memory, depends on how these brain cells communicate with each other.

Neurons exchange information at a tiny little specialized junction called a synapse.

Image source: https://uen.pressbooks.pub/anatomyphysiology2/chapter/the-synapse/

At a chemical synapse, an electrical signal is created at the beginning of the axon called the axon hillock, and travels down the axon and reaches the presynaptic terminal. Then it triggers the release of neurotransmitters to release into the small gap between neurons called the synaptic cleft.

Note: “presynaptic” means the cell before the synapse. “Postsynaptic” means the cell after the synapse.

Then, the neurotransmitter flows across the synaptic cleft to the next neuron (postsynaptic neuron) and binds to little catchers called receptors and changes how likely that next neuron is to become active.

Image source: https://uen.pressbooks.pub/anatomyphysiology2/chapter/the-synapse/

The strength of the signal the receptors receive from the previous cell is graded. A synapse can become stronger and can also become weaker depending on our experiences. The numbers of receptors on the postsynaptic cell can change… the probability of neurotransmitter release can change… and the actual structure of the synapse itself can change (among other things).

This ability of our cells is called: Synaptic Plasticity. It is one of the fundamental mechanisms of learning and memory.

And it is SO fascinating.

Long Term Potentiation (LTP): Strengthening a connection

One well known mechanisms of synaptic plasticity is called long-term potentiation (LTP).

LTP is basically a persistent increase in synaptic strength, and then followed by a particular pattern of neural activity.

Image source: qbi.uq.edu.au

Imagine the following scenario:

Neuron A —> Neuron B

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