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Before we dive into today’s article, I have a special announcement to make. The lab I did my PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience at is recruiting new graduate students (eeep!!). If you are in your last year of your bachelors/undergraduate (or already graduated) and are interested in doing a PhD in Neuroscience with a focus on memory and disease models, check out Dr. Allen’s post on LinkedIn with all the information. Deadline to apply is December 1st.

Welcome back to the memory series, where we cover all the things neuroscience and memories. We are going deep today!

In case you’re new here - Hi friend! So glad you are here!

You don’t need to read the previous parts before diving into this one, but in case you have missed it here are parts 1 & 2:

In today’s article, we are covering what happens to your memory systems when you sleep.

Because something magical happens in your brain when you sleep. You can spend an afternoon learning…. then go to sleep… and wake up with a memory that is somehow more… stable than before??

But how? You were unconscious, not studying, or not even consciously thinking about what happened the day before.

But somehow… your brain was still processing things and working hard!

During sleep, recently active neural patterns can become reactivated. Hippocampal neurons can replay aspects of experience. Brief bursts of synchronized activity emerge that we call sharp-wave ripples. Then our thalamus generates sleep spindles and regions of our cortex produce slow oscillations. The magic is in how these rhythms become beautifully coordinated across brain regions that are involved in memory.

Okay I am sorry… that was a lot of jargon…In other words:

Learning does not stop when the experience ends. And we will chat about this in today’s article.

This is Part 3 of my Neuroscience of Memory series.

In Part 1, we looked at how the brain initially creates a memory: the hippocampus, cortical networks, attention, pattern separation, and pattern completion.

In Part 2, we zoomed in deep into the synapse and explored glutamate, AMPA and NMDA receptors, calcium signaling, CaMKII, CREB, long-term potentiation, and how learning physically changes neural connections.

Today, we will dive into:

Memory consolidation

Place cells, grid cells, and spatial coding - literally the coolest cells in our brain

Neural replay including forward and reverse replay

Hippocampal sharp-wave ripples

Slow oscillations and sleep spindles

Hippocampal-cortex communication

What does sleep have to do with everything???

Then in Part 4, we will look at what happens when you retrieve a memory… and why remembering something can actually change it.

But for now:

What exactly is your brain doing with today’s memories while you sleep tonight?

Image source: Nadel, L., & Hardt, O. (2011). Update on memory systems and processes. Neuropsychopharmacology : official publication of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology , 36 (1), 251–273. https://doi.org/10.1038/npp.2010.169

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A new memory is fragile like a little baby bird.

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When a memory is initially created… it’s not really done yet. Kinda like putting paint on a canvas for the first time. I mean it’s technically a painting… but it’s not finalized. The paint is not “put in the right place” yet haha.

The initial representation has to become more stable. This is a broad process and it is called memory consolidation. And it is fascinatinggggg!

At one level, there is synaptic consolidation.

These are the molecular and cellular (and pretty complex) events we discussed in Part 2: changes in receptors, protein creation, gene expression, synaptic strength, etc.

But memory also changes outside of the two cells… across much larger brain networks.

Brain Network: Brain regions (often widely separated) that work together to perform complex tasks.

When these brain regions work together to process memories… this is called:

Systems consolidation

When you create a new episodic memory (a memory of personal or specific events - Different memory types are explained here), the hippocampus is especially important for linking information that is distributed all across the rest of the brain’s outside layer (cortex).

Over time, when the interactions between the hippocampus and cortex are repeated…. it can change how memories are represented across the brain.

We can think of this as our memories becoming less “dependent” on the hippocampus and more integrated into cortical networks. But the exact process is much more complicated than just sending a memory from one brain region to the next with UPS.

Our memories can also be transformed. Our brains can basically weaken certain details of the memory, while making broad patterns, relationships and meaning stronger when the memories are being mixed with our existing knowledge.

And sleep is very important for this process.

Image source: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-019-0467-3

Let’s talk about my favorite hippocampal cells: Place cells and grid cells.

Some of the coolest study in time, found out how we remember spaces. For example, the last room you walked in…. was it a square room, a rectangle room? Can you imagine the room?

Our hippocampus and entorhinal cortex next door have very special cells that fire based on your location and movement. And it is oh-so fascinating - a little bit like science fiction.

Place cells

Place cells, are mainly found in our hippocampus, and these start ramping up in activity when you are in very specific locations inside a space or room.

One neuron might fire strongly near the entrance of a room, another when you reach the opposite corner.

As you move through an environment, different place cells become active in sequence. Group A place cells may be the corner cell, group b may represent the middle right under the disco ball haha.

When studied in animals, this sequence provides researchers with a measurable neural representation of an experience. This was a big topic in my PhD lab as well.

Next up: Grid cells