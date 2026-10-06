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I got an instagram ad this weekend for a concert for… Hilary Duff and Dashboard Confessionals.

And it got me. I jumped on it. And it’s literally in October an ENTIRE year from now haha. Not sure where I'll be, what my situation will be like, but I connected with it so much because of nostalgia.

When nostalgia hits, your brain is taking something from your past and making it emotionally relevant to your present.

And advertisers know that. And to be honest, I am so excited.

Within seconds, my brain was somewhere in the early 2000s. Burned CDs, MSN Messenger, music I listened to in high school, and a version of myself I haven’t seen in a while. What. A. Ride.

This response is actually SO fascinating from a neuroscience perspective. And I wanted to read more about it so I can share it with all of you.

When nostalgia hits us, our brains are reconstructing an autobiographical memory. Then it’s connecting that memory to our current identity, bringing back some of its emotional value, and influence how we are feeling.

Music happens to be SO good at this whole process.

So let’s dive in!

In the rest of this article, we’ll cover:

What happens in your brain when the nostalgia wave comes

Music as a trigger for old memories

The magic of adolescence and early adulthood memories

Nostalgia and identity

5 ways how you can use nostalgia intentionally (I do all of these and love themmmm)

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Okay… so what happens in your brain during nostalgia?

As with everything, there are many brain regions that work together to create those nostalgic feels.

Psssst… below is the good stuff. Upgrade to get immediate access to the full article and the complete archive of 100+ Neuroscience & Wellness articles.

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