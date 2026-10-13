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Last week, the 2026 Nobel Prizes were announced. I was a little late on it, but one of the N&W community members reminded me about it. Thank you Samreet Dhillon (who is a PhD researcher in Quantum Physics - woah).

This year the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to our field: NEUROSCIENCE!!

This is a huge deal!

Congrats to Doctors Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for receiving one of most prestigious awards for their discoveries that led to optogenetics. This incredible technique allows scientists to control specific cells using LIGHT!

And i LOVE this, because I got to see optogenetics being used around me all the time during my PhD.

I worked in the neurocircuitry & cognition lab during my PhD. My personal research focused on fMRI in humans, but everyone else in the lab did wet-lab research with rodents or pigs. Many of my coworkers used optogenetics to study neural circuits related to learning and memory.

When I first learned about it, i remember thinking of how incredible it was that scientists could use light to change the activity of specific neurons.

And this technique changed a lot in neuroscience.

So… what is optogenetics?

Optogenetics actually started with a tiny little green alga called Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.

Dr. Hegemann, Dr. Nagel and other researchers were studying how microorganisms like these alga responded to light. And in their work they looked at processes that involved proteins called channelrhodopsins. Gosh just typing this word brings back grad school memories haha.

So channelrhodopsins are embedded inside the cell membrane and act as light-sensitive ion channels. These proteins are basically guards where the membrane is a wall, and they decide what goes in or out of the cell.

When the proteins are exposed to a particular wavelength of light, the channel opens and allows charged ions to move across the cell membrane.

Image source: Tan, N. G. A., Wu, W., & Seifalian, A. M. (2015). Optogenetics: Lights, camera, action! A ray of light, a shadow unmasked. In M. R. Hamblin & P. Avci (Eds.), Applications of nanoscience in photomedicine (pp. 185–203).

Over time, this became super interesting to neuroscientists because neurons also depend on charged ions to move in and out of cells.

Long story short: Your neurons maintain an electrical difference across the membrane. When ion channels open and positively charged ions go in the cell, the membrane can depolarize. If that electrical change becomes large enough (++++ inside the cell), the neuron generates what’s called an action potential. (See image below where the action potential happens when the red line goes from -70 mV to -55mV then very fast to +30mV and then back down).

Basically action potential = The neuron fires.

Image source: step1.medbullets.com

Well… scientists realized that if they somehow place one of these light-sensitive proteins (channelrhodopsins) inside a brain cell… they can control the firing of that cell using light.

Eureka!

So later in 2005, Dr. Deisseroth and his team showed that brain cells with channelrhodopsin could be activated using pulses of light with millisecond level precision - woah!

This was a HUGE breakthrough because brain cells fire very very fast. And now scientists had a tool where they could manipulate brain cells on a timescale similar to how fast the brain itself fires.

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How this changed neuroscience

One of the biggest hurdles in neuroscience is investigating whether brain activity is actually causing a behavior, or if it may be another variable that could cause the behavior.

Image source: Cardozo Pinto, D. F., & Lammel, S. (2019). Hot topic in optogenetics: new implications of in vivo tissue heating. Nature neuroscience , 22 (7), 1039–1041. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0426-z

For example, imagine you are recording brain activity from rat neurons while they do a memory game. A group of cells become active when they remember something accurately. Every single time.

This tells us that these brain cells are associated with remembering that specific thing accurately.

But we can only say it’s related/associated. We do not know if the brain cells fire because they remember something, or that they remembered that something because the brain cells fired. We could not look at the causal relationship.

Optogenetics fixed that.

Now, neuroscientists can activate those neurons and see if the behavior changes. And oppositely, they can inhibit those neurons (aka turn them “off”) and see what happens when that brain activity is removed.

This provides way stronger evidence about whether a neural circuit is causing something to happen or not.

Think back about the brain cells that fired when the rats were remembering something. What if…scientists turned off those brain cells. But they still remembered things accurately? Then that brain cells activity was not causing the accurate memory. But if they turned off the brain cells, and the rats suddenly could not remember it accurately, those brain cells could be a critical causal part of the story. (This is a very schematic example)

But what’s cool is that the scientists can be super specific.

They can genetically target particular types of neurons or even neurons that project from one specific brain area to another.

Two groups of neurons inside the same structure may communicate with completely different parts of the brain and contribute to very different behaviors.

Optogenetics helped researchers to be able to begin separating those circuits.

Currently, opto is being used to study neural pathways in learning & memory (my PhD field), but also movement, reward, fear, sleep, motivation, decision-making, social behavior, and neurological or psychiatric disorders. It has opened a LOT of doors.

So this prize was well deserved and the field is very grateful to these doctors.

Research to Treatment?

Has is been used in humans?

Not in a routine way. Buttt it is being tested, and I am sure that some of the preclinical applications may move to human trials. I am honestly not sure.

From what I do know, is that optogenetics is currently used in trials to restore vision in people with certain forms of blindness. A super recent study that came out 3 days ago (from when I am writing this sentence haha) showed that 6 out of 10 patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa experienced clinically meaningful improvements in light sensitivity after receiving optigenetic gene therapy. Honestly this is mindblowing to me.

Researchers are also investigating the potential of opto in neurological disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, but these are all in preclinical (non-human) research.

Image source: Ordaz, J. D., Wu, W., & Xu, X. M. (2017). Optogenetics and its application in neural degeneration and regeneration. Neural regeneration research , 12 (8), 1197–1209. https://doi.org/10.4103/1673-5374.213532

We are still in the super early stages of clinical translation, but the fact that a technique developed to control brain cells in rats is now helping scientists restore aspects of vision is absolutely fascinating to me.

In summary

One of the coolest parts of this story is where it started. Scientists studying how tiny organisms respond to light discovered a biological mechanism that eventually gave neuroscientists the ability to control specific neural circuits with extraordinary precision. And i bet it will at some point in time translate into medicine.

The future potential this technique has opened up is absolutely incredible. And I believe many more doors will be opened in the future because of the discoveries from Dr. Karl Deisseroth, Dr. Peter Hegemann and Dr. Georg Nagel

I hope you enjoyed this article.

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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In Case You Missed It

Selected References

Boyden, E. S., Zhang, F., Bamberg, E., Nagel, G., & Deisseroth, K. (2005). Millisecond-timescale, genetically targeted optical control of neural activity. Nature neuroscience, 8(9), 1263–1268. https://doi.org/10.1038/nn1525

Adamantidis, A. R., Zhang, F., Aravanis, A. M., Deisseroth, K., & de Lecea, L. (2007). Neural substrates of awakening probed with optogenetic control of hypocretin neurons. Nature, 450(7168), 420–424. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature06310

Holland, E. M., Harz, H., Uhl, R., & Hegemann, P. (1997). Control of phobic behavioral responses by rhodopsin-induced photocurrents in Chlamydomonas. Biophysical journal, 73(3), 1395–1401. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0006-3495(97)78171-2

Hegemann, P., Gärtner, W., & Uhl, R. (1991). All-trans retinal constitutes the functional chromophore in Chlamydomonas rhodopsin. Biophysical journal, 60(6), 1477–1489. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0006-3495(91)82183-X

Nagel, G., Ollig, D., Fuhrmann, M., Kateriya, S., Musti, A. M., Bamberg, E., & Hegemann, P. (2002). Channelrhodopsin-1: a light-gated proton channel in green algae. Science (New York, N.Y.), 296(5577), 2395–2398. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1072068

Nagel, G., Szellas, T., Huhn, W., Kateriya, S., Adeishvili, N., Berthold, P., Ollig, D., Hegemann, P., & Bamberg, E. (2003). Channelrhodopsin-2, a directly light-gated cation-selective membrane channel. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 100(24), 13940–13945. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1936192100

Sahel, J. A., Boulanger-Scemama, E., Pagot, C., Arleo, A., Galluppi, F., Martel, J. N., Esposti, S. D., Delaux, A., de Saint Aubert, J. B., de Montleau, C., Gutman, E., Audo, I., Duebel, J., Picaud, S., Dalkara, D., Blouin, L., Taiel, M., & Roska, B. (2021). Partial recovery of visual function in a blind patient after optogenetic therapy. Nature medicine, 27(7), 1223–1229. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-021-01351-4

Tan, N. G. A., Wu, W., & Seifalian, A. M. (2015). Optogenetics: Lights, camera, action! A ray of light, a shadow unmasked. In M. R. Hamblin & P. Avci (Eds.), Applications of nanoscience in photomedicine (pp. 185–203). Woodhead Publishing. https://doi.org/10.1533/9781908818782.185