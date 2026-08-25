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You probably already know how to work out.

You can go for a walk. Pick up some weights. Run. Pull up a workout on YouTube.

As an NCSF-certified personal trainer, I actually love creating my own workouts. Give me a gym, some weights, and my headphones to cancel out the grunting around me (or those taking phone calls in the gym) and I am perfectly happy doing my own thing.

But knowing how to exercise and consistently wanting to exercise are two different things.

Sometimes I need a little bit more. Especially if I want to stay consistent.

I sometimes need the vibe. The music. The instructor telling me to keep going when I would have stopped three reps ago. I need other people around me doing the same thing. Sometimes I want to step into an entire little fitness world that makes me excited to be there.

I think we underestimate how useful that can be.

Psychology research suggests that longer-term physical activity is related to many things, including enjoyment, autonomous & intrinsic motivation, the feeling of competency, social supportiveness, and forming connections other people.

A systematic scientific review showed results that there was an association between autonomous form of motivation and exercise. They then also found that intrinsic motivation was important for longer adherence in time.

So when you are creating a workout routine, building an environment around that workout routine can also help with longer-term adherence.

Create a whole world around your workouts that you really enjoy, may it be cute workout clothes, a cute workout mat, joining a specific gym, studio or online community. In the end, whatever gets you to do the actual workout… and keeps you wanting to do those workouts, is worth to add.

And sometimes that means a community.

From the studio I often follow workouts of when I don’t want to create my own workouts or when I prefer to workout from home.

I recently joined an online workout studio for a little switch. And im SO happy with my results in just three weeks…. but it’s more than just my ab lines getting more defined (which im happy about too haha). But it’s about me being excited and inspired to show up to my mat and dumbbells before work everyday. Following a plan, and getting inspired with new recipes. Having more energy, more range of motion, and feeling stronger.

Another piece of advice I have found incredibly helpful is the following:

Make the decision once. Don’t wake up every morning and start negotiating with yourself: Should I work out? I’m tired. Maybe after work. Actually, tomorrow might be better...

Image source: Pinterest

When it’s in your calendar, you do it. Make everything as EASY as possible for you to get your cute booty to your yoga mat, the gym or in your sneakers.

You can have that argument with yourself every single morning…. orrrr you can decide on Sunday that you are working out Monday, Wednesday, and Friday all at 6AM. Plan it, pick the workouts, put them in your calendar (!!), Put your clothes ready, meal prep if you need to.

You deserve to do this for you. When your cup is full, you can fill other cups. When you feel energized and strong, you can play more with your kids. I promise you - the workout is always worth it.

Then when monday morning hits, there is no decision to make. No second guessing. You already made the decision.

By the end of this article, you’ll have the tools to build a pre-workout routine that gives you more than motivation to rely on. You’ll create an environment, community, structure, and plan that can help you keep moving when the initial excitement wears off.

And I am giving you a simple 3-day workout week you can save too in case you want to start working out at home.

In the rest of this article, we’ll cover the good stuff: