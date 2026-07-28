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Smiling and Trying's avatar
Smiling and Trying
2d

What a great idea! Love the creativity of making punch card too. Changing your mind set from- have to. To get to.

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1 reply by Neuroscience & Wellness
Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
2d

This is a beautiful and practical reframe. The summer punch card is not just a productivity tool. It is a permission slip to be intentional about what you actually want. The default summer is the one that passes by without leaving a mark. The punched card is the one that becomes a memory you carry with you.

What lingers with me is the distinction between intention and obligation. The punch card is not a to-do list. It is a choose-your-own-adventure. The freedom is not in having fewer things to do. It is in choosing what you actually want to do.

The summer is not a resource to be optimized. It is a season to be inhabited.

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