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David F Brochu's avatar
David F Brochu
1h

Shopping for pumpkins with a beautiful woman would do wonders for my mood indeed.

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
2h

Fall is my favorite season, and thus you had me at cinnamon rolls and a good book! Okay, maybe a spot of espresso to dunk that roll in! :) Put me down for a walk or hike in the woods, though and give my amygdala a little help settling down before I attempt an afternoon of doing absolutely nothing productive. 😂

Thank you for this abolutely lovely list. I definately could use a day like that! 🍂

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