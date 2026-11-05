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With halloween out of the way…let’s romanticize fall!

There is something about fall that makes even the simplest things feel extra cozy.

The smell of cinnamon rolls, cozy candles, pumpkin-flavored everything, baking something delicious on a Sunday afternoon, and curling up with a good book while the house smells like fall.

As you may know, I am a summer girl through and through. I was raised on an island (#moana), and all I want to do is free dive, paddle board and be in the ocean. But I have noticed that I love seasons, if I consciously work on appreciating them. Because it does not come natural to me.

So…I love the idea of making a seasonal bucket list. We did one for summer, and now we are doing one for fall. Let’s go! Having little things to look forward to, creating new memories, taking cute pictures, and finding joy in everyday experiences are all wonderful ways to support our happiness and well-being. It also makes me appreciate the seasons a bit more (even though I live in sunny Florida).

So, consider this your reminder to romanticize the little things this fall.

Here are 30 cozy, fun, and feel-good activities to make the most of the season. No pressure to do them all. Just pick your favorites and enjoy. 🤎

Image source: Her little world on Pinterest

Note: I used AI to help me come up with these ideas below, since I am not a fall expert (or even close to it haha), and definitely needed some help here. If you have other additions, please put them in the comments! Would love to know more!

🎃 1. All things pumpkin & fall

Visit a pumpkin patch and pick out your favorite pumpkins.

Carve or paint pumpkins for your home.

Try a pumpkin spice latte or a seasonal coffee drink. Or make one at home.

Visit a fall festival or farmers market. Maybe get a treat!

Decorate your front porch or entryway for fall.

Have a fall-themed photoshoot, even if it’s just with your phone.

Image source: Tammy Heller on Pinterest

🍪 2. Cozy fall kitchen

Bake homemade pumpkin bread or cinnamon muffins #yummmm.

Make fall-themed cookies and decorate them (or candles)!

Cook a cozy fall dinner, like butternut squash soup or a hearty chili.

Make homemade apple cider or a warm spiced drink like mulled wine.

Have a fall baking afternoon with your favorite playlist on.

Make a seasonal breakfast with cinnamon, apples, or pumpkin.

Image source: Pinterest

🕯️ 3. Romanticize your home

Buy a fall-scented candle (pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon, or apple).

Create a cozy reading corner with blankets, pillows, and warm lighting.

Switch out your summer decor for cozy fall touches.

Buy yourself a fresh bouquet of seasonal flowers.

Have a slow Sunday morning with coffee, candles, and absolutely no rush.

Make your bedroom extra cozy with fresh sheets and a soft throw blanket.

Image source: Pinterest

🍁 4. Fall adventures & experiences

Take a scenic fall walk or hike.

Plan a weekend trip to a cozy cabin or somewhere with fall foliage.

Visit an apple orchard or go apple picking.

Spend an afternoon at a cute coffee shop with a book.

Have a fall picnic with seasonal snacks and cozy blankets.

Explore a new small town, antique market, or local autumn event.

Image source: Pinterest

🤎 5. Little fall moments that make life happy

Have a cozy movie night with a favorite fall movie and snacks.

Start a new book to get lost in.

Host a fall-themed dinner, brunch, or girls’ night.

Get a new cozy sweater, pajamas, or pair of fuzzy socks.

Take an evening walk and enjoy the cooler weather.

Do a color walk, where you pick a color before you leave and say everything out loud that you see in that color. You can even take pictures and make a little collage of it.

Create a fall playlist and spend an afternoon doing absolutely nothing productive.

Image source: Pinterest

A tiny bit of neuroscience behind the happiness of fall (or any season really).

I love creating seasonal bucket lists for seasons because they encourage us to intentionally figure out what we can enjoy during the next couple of months, get out of our house (or make our homes more cozy), and plan some fun adventures. We get to browse, brainstorm, gather inspiration, plan and take action.

Some things in psychology that can back this up:

Anticipation & reward: When we are looking forward to a fun activity or adventure, it engages brain regions that are involved in motivation and reward (incl. our dopamine-related pathways). Sometimes, having something enjoyable planned is part of the happiness itself (same counts for a trip).

Novelty & memory: When you experience new things, this engages the hippocampus and other brain regions involved in learning and memory. For example, trying a new fall recipe, visiting a new town, or creating a fun little seasonal tradition can give us new experiences to remember. Gold star if you take photos of the memories too.

Sensory experiences & nostalgia: Smells have particularly strong connections with brain regions involved in emotion and memory. This helps explain why the smell of cinnamon, pumpkin bread, or a familiar candle can bring back such vivid memories of past fall things, or why you associate it to fall.

Connection & happiness: When you do fun little adventures with friends or fam, it creates opportunities for bonding, positive emotions, and to meaningful memories.

Happiness doesn’t always have to come from big milestones or extraordinary experiences. It can live in the little moments and little adventures.

Sometimes it is a freshly baked gooey cinnamon roll with heaps of glaze, a cozy candle burning in the background, a good book and fluffiest of blankets, or a Sunday morning that you get to cozy up watch a good movie and cuddle with your dog.

Here’s to making this fall a little cozier, happier, and full of memories worth keeping. 🍂🤎

We got this!

I hope you enjoyed this article!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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