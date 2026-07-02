I created this article in collaboration with Our Place. As always, all opinions are my own. In full transparency, some of the links in this article are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase at no additional cost to you. I only feature products that I use myself, really love and that align with my commitment to evidence-based health, wellness, and science communication. Let’s dive in, I hope you enjoy this article!





As a neuroscientist, I am very careful about what I put in my body.

I eat mostly whole foods. I avoid ultra-processed foods when I can. And I focus on protein, fiber, healthy fats, and nutrients that support long-term brain and body health.

But there was one thing I completely overlooked for years:

I never really thought about what I was cooking with.

I spend time reading ingredient labels and researching healthy foods. I invest in high-quality ingredients when I can, but I was completely forgetting one thing.

It wasn’t until I started diving deeper into the scientific literature on environmental exposures that I realized something important:

The things that come into contact with our food matter too.

And that realization sent me down a rabbit hole reading scientific articles.

Your Kitchen Is Part of Your Health Environment

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When most people think about health, they think about nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress.

But health is also shaped by something researchers call the exposome.

The exposome refers to the collection of environmental exposures we experience throughout our lives. These exposures include air pollution, pesticides, plastics, household chemicals, contaminants in drinking water, and substances that can come into contact with our food.

Many of these exposures occur at low levels over long periods of time. While any single exposure may seem insignificant, repeated exposure over decades can contribute to cumulative biological effects.

One group of chemicals that has received enormous scientific attention in recent years is PFAS.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a large family of synthetic chemicals that have been used for decades because they are highly resistant to heat, water, grease, and stains.

They have been used in everything from food packaging and stain-resistant fabrics to firefighting foams and certain non-stick coatings.

You may also have seen terms like PFOA and PTFE mentioned alongside PFAS. While they are not exactly the same thing, they are closely related. PFOA is a specific PFAS compound that was historically used in the manufacturing of some non-stick products, while PTFE is a fluoropolymer best known by the brand name Teflon.

Because many PFAS compounds are highly resistant to breakdown, they are often referred to as “forever chemicals.” They can persist in the environment for years and have become widespread throughout our air, water, soil, wildlife, and bodies.

And according to the CDC, PFAS can be detected in the blood of many if not most people.

PFAS are not the only substances people think about when evaluating products that come into contact with food.

Many consumers are also concerned about heavy metals such as lead and cadmium.

Unlike PFAS, which are synthetic chemicals, lead and cadmium are naturally occurring metals that can pose health risks when exposure levels become elevated.

This is one reason many people are seeking cookware made without PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium as part of a broader effort to reduce unnecessary environmental exposures in the home.

Why the Brain Is Particularly Vulnerable

One reason neuroscientists pay attention to environmental exposures is because the brain is uniquely vulnerable to biological stressors.

Although the brain accounts for only about 2% of body weight, it consumes roughly 20% of the body’s energy. This high metabolic demand makes brain tissue particularly sensitive to processes such as oxidative stress and inflammation.

Oxidative stress occurs when the production of reactive oxygen species exceeds the body’s ability to neutralize them. Over time, excessive oxidative stress can damage proteins, cell membranes, and DNA.

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Neuroinflammation refers to activation of the brain’s immune system. While inflammation plays an important role in protecting the brain, chronic or excessive neuroinflammation has been linked to a variety of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

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Researchers are increasingly interested in understanding how long-term environmental exposures may influence these biological processes.

Some PFAS compounds have been shown to cross biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, and emerging research suggests they may influence neurodevelopment, neuroinflammation, and cellular signaling pathways within the brain. This is not good.

Lead is perhaps one of the most extensively studied environmental neurotoxins. Exposure has been associated with changes in cognition, attention, learning, memory, and brain development, particularly during childhood when the brain is rapidly developing. A postdoc actually studied this in my grad lab as well, and rats with high levels of lead exposure had little mini-seizures during sleep. Scary.

Cadmium has also been linked to oxidative stress and inflammation, mechanisms that scientists believe may contribute to cellular dysfunction throughout the body, including the nervous system.

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The science continues to evolve, and many questions remain unanswered.

But the brain can be influenced not only by what we eat, but also by the environment we create around us.

The goal is awareness, and to take baby steps towards optimizing your environment for your health.

We cannot eliminate every environmental exposure. But we can make thoughtful decisions about the things we bring into our homes when alternatives are available.

Why I Started Looking More Closely at My Cookware

I wanted to start with my cookware.

My husband had been talking about upgrading our cookware for a while. He loves to cook.

After reading the research, I agreed, because I wanted cookware that helps reduce unnecessary chemical exposures where possible.

It was time for me to treat my cookware with as much consideration as the ingredients I put in my body.

I put all the pans I owned on the island…. and they were all teflon. Except one cast iron pan…. that one gets to stay. But the rest is out of here. As much as I love cast iron, it is really hard for me to cook with. So I started looking into non-toxic cookware.

My First Action Item

After spending time researching cookware that aligned with my goals, I decided to switch to the brand called Our Place.

The main reason I made the switch was for our health.

The cookware is made without PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium in its coating, which aligned with my goal of reducing unnecessary chemical exposures where possible.

I also appreciated that it works on all stovetops, including induction, is oven-safe, heats evenly, and has thoughtful storage solutions that help keep my kitchen organized.

The cookware is beautiful, well designed, and available in a variety of colors that really elevates my kitchen. Win win win.

These are the pieces I ended up getting:

The Cookware Set I Chose

The Extra Upgrade

The main reason for upgrading my cookware was for health reasons.

But I didn’t expect how much I would love cooking with these pans. There is no going back now.

I love that I don’t need any oil for my eggs anymore. They glide right off! If you know, you know.

They are SO easy to clean. Everything wipes right off. No scrubbing, no soaking. As someone who works from home and cooks breakfast or lunch almost every day and has limited time, this alone has been a game changer. I just made a yummy mushroom and chicken pasta, and even with all those ingredients, everything just wipes right off.

The cookware heats beautifully and feels incredibly well made. And the overall design makes my kitchen feel elevated.

What’s also pretty cool is that they have storage solutions too. Which is great for me, because I normally toss everything back in the cupboard. Now each pan has its dedicated location.

No more balancing stacks of pans.

I ended up picking the Essential Complete Cookware Set in the Salt Blue color. They also have teracotta, cream and char, but for an ocean loving island girl, the blue was perfect.

If you’re looking to update your kitchen environment, the sets are the biggest bang for your buck. They have smaller sets, like this one, the medium set, which is what I got, and the more comprehensive one.

They have smaller sets to start with like this one, or complete sets like this one. I chose the one in the middle, which gave me a complete refresh for all my pans and pots.

They even have incredible bakeware and other fun items like this perfect egg poacher (which will be my next purchase) or these fun cooker cups. (and the midsummer sale going on right now until July 6th)

Midsummer Sale

Actionable Ways to Reduce Environmental Exposures in Your Life

While it is impossible to completely eliminate environmental exposures, there are practical steps that may help reduce unnecessary exposure:

Evaluate your cookware and consider alternatives made without PFAS, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. The cookware I decided on. Filter your drinking water. Activated carbon and reverse osmosis systems may help reduce PFAS concentrations. Prepare more meals at home and reduce reliance on heavily packaged foods. Replace damaged cookware when coatings begin to deteriorate. Preferably without teflon. Wash your cookware according to manufacturer recommendations. Stay informed as environmental health research continues to evolve. Read the science. Focus on progress and baby steps, not perfection. Start with one swap, for example the always pan, and later add another when you are comfortable. Store leftovers in glass containers (old jam jars work great) instead of scratched plastic whenever practical, especially for hot foods. Reduce your use of single-use food packaging when possible by bringing a reusable water bottle, coffee cup, or food container. Wash your hands before eating, particularly after handling receipts, electronics, or spending time in public spaces. Ventilate your home by opening windows when weather allows, especially while cooking or cleaning.

Environmental health is not about eliminating every possible exposure.

It is about making thoughtful choices where you can for yourself and your family.

At the end of the day, health is usually the result of hundreds of small choices made consistently over time.

We pay attention to the food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, and increasingly, many of us are beginning to pay attention to what we cook with too.

And for me, that simple change has made my kitchen feel healthier, more functional, and honestly, a lot more enjoyable to cook in.

My Favorite Cajun Chicken Alfredo with Mushroom & White Wine.

Ingredients for 2 people

6 oz (170 g) fettuccine

2 chicken breasts

1-2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

4 oz (115 g) mushrooms, sliced

½ onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Big splash dry white wine (optional)

½ cup heavy cream (or to taste)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (or to taste)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Optional: Truffle oil

Instructions

Season the chicken breasts generously with Cajun seasoning and salt and pepper. Cook in a pan over medium heat until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from the pan, let rest for a few minutes, then cut in slices. I used the saute pan from this set. In the same pan, sauté the mushrooms and onions until softened and lightly caramelized. Set aside. Cook the fettuccine according to package directions. Reserve a little pasta water before draining. The nice thing about the Our Pan is that every lid has a drain side - win!

In the skillet used for the chicken & mushrooms, sauté the garlic for about 30 seconds. Add the white wine and simmer until reduced by about half. Stir in the heavy cream and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the Parmesan cheese and whisk or stir until smooth. Toss the cooked fettuccine in the Alfredo sauce, adding a splash of pasta water if needed. Top with the sliced Cajun chicken and the sautéed mushrooms and onions. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper, extra Parmesan and fresh parsley, if desired. And add some truffle oil for an extra oomph if you want. Enjoy!

I hope you enjoyed this article!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

Note: The day before I published this article, they came out with an amazing Midsummer sale whoop whoop. Valid until July 6th.

Midsummer Sale

Selected references

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Fenton, S. E., Ducatman, A., Boobis, A., DeWitt, J. C., Lau, C., Ng, C., Smith, J. S., & Roberts, S. M. (2021). Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Toxicity and Human Health Review: Current State of Knowledge and Strategies for Informing Future Research. Environmental toxicology and chemistry, 40(3), 606–630. https://doi.org/10.1002/etc.4890

Song, Y., Ma, Y., Huang, Y., Song, D., Hu, C., Zhang, X., Chen, Y., Zhang, L., & Lu, L. (2025). Neurotoxicity and Potential Mechanisms of Exposure to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs). Molecular neurobiology, 63(1), 297. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12035-025-05573-2

Luo, J., Xiao, J., Gao, Y., Ramlau-Hansen, C. H., Toft, G., Li, J., Obel, C., Andersen, S. L., Deziel, N. C., Tseng, W. L., Inoue, K., Bonefeld-Jørgensen, E. C., Olsen, J., & Liew, Z. (2020). Prenatal exposure to perfluoroalkyl substances and behavioral difficulties in childhood at 7 and 11 years. Environmental research, 191, 110111. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2020.110111

Vuong, A. M., Yolton, K., Xie, C., Dietrich, K. N., Braun, J. M., Webster, G. M., Calafat, A. M., Lanphear, B. P., & Chen, A. (2021). Childhood exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and neurobehavioral domains in children at age 8 years. Neurotoxicology and teratology, 88, 107022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ntt.2021.107022

Grandjean, P., & Landrigan, P. J. (2014). Neurobehavioural effects of developmental toxicity. The Lancet. Neurology, 13(3), 330–338. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1474-4422(13)70278-3

Bellinger D. C. (2008). Very low lead exposures and children’s neurodevelopment. Current opinion in pediatrics, 20(2), 172–177. https://doi.org/10.1097/MOP.0b013e3282f4f97b

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Block, M. L., Zecca, L., & Hong, J. S. (2007). Microglia-mediated neurotoxicity: uncovering the molecular mechanisms. Nature reviews. Neuroscience, 8(1), 57–69. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrn2038

Cousins, I. T., Johansson, J. H., Salter, M. E., Sha, B., & Scheringer, M. (2022). Outside the Safe Operating Space of a New Planetary Boundary for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Environmental science & technology, 56(16), 11172–11179. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.2c02765