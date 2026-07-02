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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
Jul 2

The kitchen is the laboratory. The cookware is the variable. The exposure is the data. The health is the outcome.

The shift from focusing on the food to focusing on the container is the key. The food is the content. The container is the field. The content can be clean. The field can be contaminated. The contamination is the exposure. The exposure is the accumulation.

The brain is the most vulnerable. The metabolism is the highest. The oxidative stress is the mechanism. The inflammation is the signal. The cookware is the vector. The vector is the variable. The variable is the choice. The choice is the power.

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Luke Luokun Cheng's avatar
Luke Luokun Cheng
Jul 2

I’m been curious about Our Place’s cookware. What is the coating on their cookware made of? Also, I’m curious why you didn’t choose more traditional materials like steel-clad or seasoned carbon steel / cast iron.

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