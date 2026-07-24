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Nick Min, PhD's avatar
Nick Min, PhD
6d

The world would be a better place if everyone had this mindset.

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
6d

This is a necessary and compassionate piece. The neuroscience of online cruelty is precise, but what lingers with me is the deeper layer: the cruelty is not the root. It is the symptom. The brain regions that are less active, the lowered empathy, the dopamine hit from attention, these are mechanisms, not causes. The cause is the internal state of the person who lashes out.

The article asks us to reframe: "What state might this person be in?" That is not an excuse for cruelty. It is a way of seeing the pattern without being consumed by it. The person who tears you down is not in a calm, reflective state. They are in a state of threat, of shame, of unmet need. And their nervous system is doing what it knows how to do: trying to regain control by lowering someone else.

This is why the work of coherence matters. When the nervous system settles, the need to lower others dissolves. When we are grounded in our own sovereignty, the cruelty of others no longer finds a foothold. The comment is still real. The sting is still real. But it no longer defines the field.

The line about the hippocampus storing and replaying the event is essential. The brain does not let go easily. It needs to be rewired, not just reasoned with. That is why the practices you offer, the pause, the reframe, the boundaries, are not just psychological tools. They are neuroplastic interventions.

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