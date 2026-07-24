You work on creating something that means something to you. A painting… a business.. or a gorgeous photograph. Something that took time and effort to create. You are putting your heart and soul into it.

You feel proud of it and share it online. But then it happens.

You get a nasty comment that stings. Most likely from someone you don’t know and does not know you. No disagreement or constructive feedback. Or a message. Nope.. something nasty in public.

Your body reacts to that. You reread it over and over. Trying to understand the purpose of the comment.

Online cruelty does not come out of nowhere. It follows patterns in your brain that are shaped by your identity, your reward system, and potential threats.

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Your Brain Under Pressure

When someone is mean online, or lashes out.. they are most likely not writing that in a calm or reflective state of mind.

They are reacting to something that triggered them.

Our brain processes social threats similar to when we are in physical danger (think an alligator coming to you while you are paddelbaording haha). When someone feels a certain negative way - judged, or overlooked, jealous or maybe inferior, there are brain regions, including the amygdala, ACC and insula that can activate. The feeling can feel like urgency… and this drives our behavior.

Brain regions that are in part responsible for umps control, self refection and perspective may become less active when they are in danger (may it be social threat or the alligator). So there are less filters… and your brain reacts faster.

Reacting online can actually amplify this. You don’t have eye contact. You won’t get an immediate response. And there are less consequences since you may be far away from that person.

So people feel free to express their emotion with less regulation.

On top of that… it gets reinforced.

When a mean comment gets a lot of attention through comments, likes, agreement… the brain region of that person responds and dopamine is released that in turn will strengthen the behavior.

The brain will then say: Ok… something is happening. I am getting attention.

And we like attention.

The Lowering of Empathy

When we are out in the wild, we have brakes for cruelty. We can see their face, body language, tone.. or simply get to know them. You can see their immediate reaction to something.

Online… this doesn’t happen.

When we feel empathy, brain regions like the temporoparieta junction and mPFC (medial PFC) are involved. And these regions - in part - help simulate or imagine what someone is feeling.

But.. when we only see a username or profile, that stimulation/imagination is less engaged.

What happens next?

This may be subconscious but the other person feels less real. Their reaction is less immediate because they may not see it right away. And it feels like there are no consequences.

When our empathy goes down… it is so much easier to be cruel.

Negative Comparison & Status

If we want to or not, we always evaluate where we stand in a group.

When people are confident, have high visibility, a lot of success or even when they seem very very happy… that can trigger comparison within us. If someone is feeling unstable in how they feel about themselves, that comparison can make it worse (unless they use it to their benefit). This creates tension.. and our brains want to resolve that tension.

There are 2 ways your brain wants to to fix it.

Level up your own life to match theirs Lower down someone to your level.

Note: none of these are necessary, you should totally be neutral and stay where you are when you are happy with where you are at.

But people that are hurting themselves, most likely will want to choose one of those two paths.

But here is the kicker:

One requires work and effort. And the other one is easy to do and immediate.

Sharing a nasty reaction or comment can give you a quick sense of relief. It won’t solve anything. But it gives you the feeling that you are getting to equal grounds with the person by attempting to lower them down.

The Psychology…

A lot of online behavior has to do with our internal state while we post. It actually does not have a lot to do with the other person. “What people think of me is none of my business”.

Here is where projection comes in. When people struggle to face something internally, they may externalize that.

On top of that, when they are ashamed that also drives behavior. Shame can create a need to get more control. and fast. By attacking someone else they can have a temporary sense of perceived control.

Criticism and sarcasm can create bonds with people when they don’t want to be vulnerable. Negativity then becomes somewhat of a social glue.

Why Can’t We Just Move On?

We can get many positive comments, but when we receive one nasty one it sticks with us. There is ALWAYS a person behind the screen. And we are all just humans.

We tag words that have emotional valence. And the tags are heaviest when they are negative. Then positive ones. And neutral ones are the least heavy.

Hence we remember negative things more strongly, than positive or neutral ones.

Your hippocampus wil store and replay the event.

Your brain wants to fix it and learn from it. It can’t just delete & block.

When You Get That Nasty Comment…

You can’t control anyone else but yourself.

But you can change how and what affects you. It takes practice, but it’s a good practice.

In science, we get SO many harsh reviews and rejections, we become used to them. We actually expect them.

So what can potentially make a difference:

Pause before you react

Give your brain some time to think before you respond. Let your PFC have a calm space so it can decide how to move forward.

Reframe it

Instead of “what did I do” or “why did they say this to me” ask yourself this: “In what state might this person be for having this behavior”?

Don’t repeat

If you reread the nasty comments the emotional imprint will be stronger. Limit your exposure. Delete if needed. Block if needed.

Check back in with reality

One comment(especially from someone you don’t know) is not everything. It’s not a full dataset haha. But your brain will treat it like one. Check back in in the bigger picture.

Don’t hesitate to use your boundaries.

Delete - Block - Filter anything. Don’t respond unless you can respond kindly and with empathy to their state. If it was just plain mean - bye-bye.

Difficult question: Do You Do This?

Many of us think there are keyboard warriors out there and that we don’t do this behavior. But.. the line is a lot thinner than you think.

Here are some subtle versions on how you may be doing it too:

Writing criticism to get agreement instead of requesting clarity

Posting a review about someone without actual constructive feedback

Posting for agreement or a reaction instead of contributing

Saying something negative without being helpful at all

and there are many more

It may not seem like bullying… but it technically comes from the same underlying mechanism.

Let’s evaluate ourselves and lets find patterns (I am doing this toooo!):

Are your comments less kind when you are stressed or tired?

Do you get a little dopamine hit when a critical comment gets a lot of engagement?

Do note that constructive feedback and critical comments are completely fine!! When people seek clarity In a situation it is welcomed. But leaving mean comments just to bring someone down may have a different underlying big picture mechanism you may want to evaluate.

Awareness is key.

No one is perfect. But let’s try to be as kind as we can.

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How Can We Stop Contributing

The change is about becoming intentional with sharing your thoughts.

If you don’t like something. Move one. If you want to share your thought think about these:

Delay your comment - Reactive impulses go away after a couple of minutes,.

Name the mental state you are in - If its anger? It may actually be frustration or insecurity (or both). Maybe take a breather.

Decide what the goal is before you post - Need some clarity? Or do you want to release tension?

Write & edit - the first word vomit may be your most emotional. Second one is often more filtered based on awareness.

Strengthen connections in the real world - If you have grounded offline relationships and friends, you are more likely to have more empathy online too.

Public vs private - If you need to comment something mean - would maybe a personal message be better?

Action Items to Be a Kinder Human (Online)

Wait 1 minute before posting anything with big emotions

Read your comment out loud once before pressing the post button

Replace one negative thought or comment with a constructive or supportive one

Ask a genuine question before making assumptions

If something annoys you, scroll on by, or close the app. You can always revisit it later if needed.

Keep a list of people you like and add some kind or supportive engagements

Remember that every account is a real person with a full life outside the screen. How would you react if you received that comment?

If you receive something nasty, don’t respond right away. Give your nervous system some time to settle. Maybe delete and block, but you can always do this later.

You can curate your environment. Unfollow, delete, or block accounts that trigger negativity

Track your own patterns. When do you feel most reactive and what happens right before?

These are small, but important .

Things like these can reshape how your brain responds not only online but also in real life, and it shapes how you show up in life.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

Let’s all be kind <3!

With love,

Dr. Reeders

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Selected references

Eisenberger, N. I., & Lieberman, M. D. (2004). Why rejection hurts: a common neural alarm system for physical and social pain. Trends in cognitive sciences, 8(7), 294–300. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2004.05.010



Kross, E., Berman, M. G., Mischel, W., Smith, E. E., & Wager, T. D. (2011). Social rejection shares somatosensory representations with physical pain. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 108(15), 6270–6275. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1102693108



Buckholtz, J. W., & Marois, R. (2012). The roots of modern justice: cognitive and neural foundations of social norms and their enforcement. Nature neuroscience, 15(5), 655–661. https://doi.org/10.1038/nn.3087

Decety, J., & Cowell, J. M. (2015). Empathy, justice, and moral behavior. AJOB neuroscience, 6(3), 3–14. https://doi.org/10.1080/21507740.2015.1047055

Suler J. (2004). The online disinhibition effect. Cyberpsychology & behavior : the impact of the Internet, multimedia and virtual reality on behavior and society, 7(3), 321–326. https://doi.org/10.1089/1094931041291295

Davidson, R. J., & McEwen, B. S. (2012). Social influences on neuroplasticity: stress and interventions to promote well-being. Nature neuroscience, 15(5), 689–695. https://doi.org/10.1038/nn.3093