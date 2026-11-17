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I recently came across an Instagram post by Dr. Jessica Lowe, a neurologist & epileptologist, that inspired me to write about something I agree with: We need more qualified medical professionals sharing their knowledge on social media.

I am currently at conference, with amazing neurologists and neurosurgeons from across the country (I am the only PhD here - imposter syndrome haha). And I brought this up multiple times as well. We need more MDs or other clinicians on social media.

Millions of people encounter medical advice on social media, including instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Health content is everywhere.

Image source: Martin Mikel on LinkedIn

Some of this information is amazing. But some is also a little too oversimplified which can be misleading or inaccurate. But people consume it and take it as accurate information.

A little more concerning is that people are making medical decisions based on what they see online.

There was a really important and interesting study published on this recently, and I wanted to dive into it with you.

In the rest of this article, we’ll cover:

The influence of social media on our health decisions

Psychology & medical misinformation

Why we need more doctors online

6 ways to make more informed health decisions

Recent Research

There was a study recently published in JAMA that looked at how adults (N = 7,278) in the US engage with health information on social media.

Image Source: Research World

The researchers found that:

87.8% of them reported using social media.

21.6% of people that use social media reported making health-related decisions based on content they saw on there.

77.7% of people on social media believed they had encountered false or misleading health information.

You guys…. that’s more than 1 in 5 social media users making health decisions influenced by online content, even though there was widespread awareness that there is misinformation.

Unforunately, the study didn’t dive into further details like if the decisions were beneficial or harmful…. But it did show how influential social media has become!!!

Image source: Jama paper - see reference below!

Neuroscience & Medical Misinformation

Our brains love to rely on little shortcuts (or what we call heuristics in psychology) to evaluate information. Sometimes these little shortcuts make us vulnerable to misinformation.

One example is the illusory truth effect, where repeated exposure to information increases our perception that it is true, even when it’s inaccurate.

Image source: Lead Alchemist

Research has shown that repetition can increase both belief in misinformation and people’s willingness to share it.

On social media, you often see a similar health claim many times as creators copy each other.

But when someone confidently explains a quite complex medical issue in a 30-second video with conviction, it may actually feel more convincing than the scientifically accurate answer.

Unfortunately, popularity and confidence are not indicators of scientific accuracy.

Medical professionals need to be part of the conversation

I understand why many physicians either aren’t online, or hesitate to create content online. They are EXTREMELY busy… work overtime almost everyday… and content… well content is hard!! Creating an account, creating content, coming up with topics, and explaining complicated topics accurately takes a lot of time, practice and patience.

And they are so busy. Every neurologist and neurosurgeon I know, works more than full time clinically. And they often do their research efforts on the weekends or after work hours on a voluntary basis.

Their presence online is incredibly valuable. And I really admire and respect those physicians from surgeons to neurologists to ER doctors - literally all of the physicians - that show up online to help educate patients, families, and the general public.

Image source: Adobe Stock

There are neurologist discussing epilepsy, or endocrinologists explaining hormone disorders, or cardiologists discussing cardiovascular risk. These physicians can bring years of clinical expertise to people who may also encounter only questionable advice from non-physicians.

And us PhD Doctors & researchers can go deep into topics, mechanisms, publications, how things work etc, but a true clinician can speak on the clinical angle. Keep that in mind!

But of course there are limitations on what we can share online, as no one is allowed to provide personalized medical advice through social media. For that you have to see your clinical professional.

And scientists, psychologists, pharmacists, registered dietitians, and other qualified healthcare professionals have an important role here as well.

I am a neuroscientist. And one of my favorite things about sharing research online is making fascinating scientific discoveries accessible to people outside academia. Especially how they relate to everyday wellness.

Of course, having credentials doesn’t automatically make someone’s content accurate 100% of the time. Social media is still social media. I wrote an article about that which you can read here. Healthcare professionals have to aim to always communicate responsibly, and stay within their areas of expertise.

So What Can You Do?

Many of us turn to social media for health information, even if you do it subconsciously. Here are some things you can do to make more informed decisions about your health.

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