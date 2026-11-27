My biggest sale of the year is live: 30% off your first year through Monday. See all the details below at the end of the article🧠

Get 30% off your first year of N&W

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Happy Friday everyone! I hope those who celebrate had a wonderful Thanksgiving with their loved ones. And maybe a slice of pie to many haha.

Today is Black Friday…meaning there are incredible sales happening all around!

And I wanted to put something into perspective.

Many of us invest a lot in on our wellness journey. We have a morning skincare routine, an evening skincare routine, and a weekly workout schedule…. and this is incredible!

But many us forgot about one of our most important organs: Our brain.

We need our brain for everythingggg! And the health of your brain can really influence your quality of life. We need our brain to remember moments with the people we love, or to learn new things, and also to get through hard days. Almost every part of your life runs through it.

But unfortunately… most of us only start thinking about it once something goes wrong.

We need to take our brain care just as seriously as our physical health, and external health.

Your Brain is Always Changing…. Every Single Day

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Our brain keeps changing and adapting based on what we repeatedly do. This is called neuroplasticity.

When we practice something over and over again, the synapses in our brain between the neurons involved get stronger. When we stop using a certain pathway in the brain, it can get weaker. Our sleep patterns, or our movement, what we eat, and our relationships all feed into this process. So our brain health is built the same way your physical health is: by what you do consistently over months, years, and decades.

But the tricky thing is… we can’t actually see this happening.

We see it when we start getting wrinkles in our skin (hello 35 yr old me). Or we may notice when we have our first gray hairs. But your mirror will not show you when your hippocampus is slowly losing volume.

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Alzheimer’s disease is a prime example. In people with inherited forms of the disease, amyloid starts building up in the brain about 15 - 20 years before (!!) memory symptoms appear. By the time someone starts noticing memory issues, the process has actually already been occurring for a while!

But what is incredible in this case is that it is estimated that about 45% of dementia cases in the world can potentially be prevented (or delayed) by working on certain risk factors

Do note that this is a modeled estimate, and can show up where we have the biggest opportunities, but it can’t promise that changing one habit will 100% prevent dementia.

But, I am a HUGE advocate for taking care of your brain early, at any age. And that is why I started Neuroscience & Wellness.

So…What Does a Brain Care Routine Look Like?

Taking care of your brain can look different for everyone. Similarly as how nutrition is different for everybody. And…taking care of your beautiful brain can start with even a few small habits every day.

For example, everyday you can:

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Get outside in the morning. When we are in sunlight (even if it’s a little dreary) light hits special cells in our retina. These special cells contain a pigment called melanopsin. And once light hits this…. these cells will send a signal to the suprachiasmatic nucleus, which acts a little like our brain’s day and night time clock. This is basically how your brain knows it’s daytime and starts setting up your sleep for that night.

Move your body. Exercise increases BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), a protein that helps neurons grow and form new connections. I wrote a whole piece on 8 ways to increase BDNF if you want the details.

Protect focus blocks in your day. Every single time you switch to your phone, your brain then needs time to refocus on what you were doing. It is actually pretty exhausting. Try putting it in another room for 30 minutes and see how much more you get done. Turn off notifications and give yourself the time and space to focus.

Sleep at consistent times. During deep sleep, your brain replays memories and makes them more stable. Studies in mice also show the brain clears waste products like amyloid more efficiently during sleep. This is still being studied in humans, but it’s one more reason to protect your sleep.

Eat a variety of whole unprocessed foods. Your brain needs a lot of energy, and what you feed it is very important.

Talk to someone you care about. Social isolation is one of the 14 dementia risk factors. Communicate with your neighbor, visit your family, make a new friend at pottery class.

Things you can do every week:

Learn something new. Studies have shown that people who learn new things (like juggling haha) show changes in grey matter in areas of the brain needed for visual motion processing. So yes, that new hobby you are thinking about counts as brain care haha.

Do both cardio and strength training. A study has shown that aerobic walking has increased the hippocampal size about 2% within a year. It may sound small, but its HUGE!

Go somewhere new. New experiences activate your hippocampus and your brain’s dopamine system, which helps you form stronger memories. Much of this evidence comes from animal research, but this is most likely directly related to our brain as well. So… try that new walking trail!

Put real rest time in your schedule. Put downtime on your calendar the same way you would a workout. It may sound silly, but sometimes blocking off time, and giving yourself some form of permission to R&R is needed in a culture where we are always so busy.

Things you can do every month:

Check in with yourself. Write down which habits helped your sleep, focus, and mood this month, and which ones got in the way.

Pick one habit to build next month.

Do one thing that scares you a little.

Start small. And accumulate habits over time…. they add up and have great benefits for your brain.

Why I Created Neuroscience & Wellness

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I’ve spent years studying the human brain. I first started reading scientific papers to improve my own health, and I realized how much useful information is in journals that are not communicated to everyone. And many people may not have the time to read all those jargonny journal articles.

You shouldn’t need a PhD to understand how your own brain works.

That’s why I created Neuroscience & Wellness. I read through research and summarize it through my POV, and provide insights into actionable items you can actually use and incorporate. Why you think and behave the way you do, and what you can do about it starting today.

The more you understand your brain, the easier it gets to work with it, and the better your quality of life will be <3

Our Biggest Sale of the Year!

From now until Monday at midnight ET, I’m offering 30% off your first year of Neuroscience & Wellness.

That’s $48.99 for the whole year (normally $69.99), which comes out to $4.08 a month. That’s less than half of what you’d pay monthly at $9.99.

For about the price of one coffee a month, you’ll get:

Get 30% off your first year of N&W

Think about what you spend on skincare and coffee in a year. For less than $50, you can spend that whole year learning about the organ behind nearly everything you do. And the knowledge stays with you long after the sale ends.

Important Note <3

Please take care of your brain now, long before anything may feel wrong.

I am so grateful for this community of curious people who want to understand their brains and improve their lives. Let’s keep learning together!

This Black Friday, don’t forget to invest in yourself and your brain. 🧠

Get 30% off your first year of N&W

Offer expires Monday, November 30, at 11:59 PM ET.

With love,

Dr. Reeders

Selected references:

Bateman, R. J., Xiong, C., Benzinger, T. L., Fagan, A. M., Goate, A., Fox, N. C., Marcus, D. S., Cairns, N. J., Xie, X., Blazey, T. M., Holtzman, D. M., Santacruz, A., Buckles, V., Oliver, A., Moulder, K., Aisen, P. S., Ghetti, B., Klunk, W. E., McDade, E., Martins, R. N., … Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network (2012). Clinical and biomarker changes in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease. The New England journal of medicine, 367(9), 795–804. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1202753

Livingston, G., Huntley, J., Liu, K. Y., Costafreda, S. G., Selbæk, G., Alladi, S., Ames, D., Banerjee, S., Burns, A., Brayne, C., Fox, N. C., Ferri, C. P., Gitlin, L. N., Howard, R., Kales, H. C., Kivimäki, M., Larson, E. B., Nakasujja, N., Rockwood, K., Samus, Q., … Mukadam, N. (2024). Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2024 report of the Lancet standing Commission. Lancet (London, England), 404(10452), 572–628. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(24)01296-0

Xie, L., Kang, H., Xu, Q., Chen, M. J., Liao, Y., Thiyagarajan, M., O'Donnell, J., Christensen, D. J., Nicholson, C., Iliff, J. J., Takano, T., Deane, R., & Nedergaard, M. (2013). Sleep drives metabolite clearance from the adult brain. Science (New York, N.Y.), 342(6156), 373–377. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1241224

Draganski, B., Gaser, C., Busch, V. et al. Changes in grey matter induced by training. Nature 427, 311–312 (2004). https://doi.org/10.1038/427311a

Erickson, K. I., Voss, M. W., Prakash, R. S., Basak, C., Szabo, A., Chaddock, L., Kim, J. S., Heo, S., Alves, H., White, S. M., Wojcicki, T. R., Mailey, E., Vieira, V. J., Martin, S. A., Pence, B. D., Woods, J. A., McAuley, E., & Kramer, A. F. (2011). Exercise training increases size of hippocampus and improves memory. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 108(7), 3017–3022. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1015950108