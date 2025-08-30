About Neuroscience & Wellness

Welcome to Neuroscience & Wellness, a space where complex brain science meets everyday life.

I’m Dr. Puck Reeders, a PhD neuroscientist and wellness enthusiast. Here, I translate research into clear, relatable insights you can actually use. From the science of gut feelings and manifestation to stress, sleep, creativity, and mindset, each post is designed to help you understand your brain and live better.

This isn’t about quick fixes or pseudoscience. It’s about blending evidence-based neuroscience with practical tools for wellness, productivity, and self-discovery.

Why subscribe?

Weekly deep dives on Neuroscience & Wellness that is relatable and digestible, with small actionable steps to help improve your brain.

If you’re curious about how your brain works, and how that knowledge can help you live with more balance, creativity, and purpose…you’re in the right place.

Join the Neuroscience & Wellness community

Hit Subscribe to join a community of curious minds who want to bring a little neuroscience into their everyday wellness.