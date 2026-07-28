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The Summer Punch Card: How to Make the Rest of Summer the Best Part
We are already halfway through summer.
Jul 28
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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Why Hurt People Hurt People: The Neuroscience of Online Cruelty
What’s happening in the brain when someone tears you down online, and how to respond without becoming part of the cycle
Jul 24
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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Brain Fog Explained: How Do Stress, Your Hormones, and Exhaustion Make Your Memory Feel Unreliable
Have you ever experienced this: You open your laptop with a clear intention… then stare at the screen trying to remember what you planned to do.
Jul 23
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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The Neuroscience of Meaning: How Meaning Can Change Our Relationship With Anxiety and Depression
By Psychologist & Psychoanalyst: Dr. Rice
Jul 21
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Neuroscience & Wellness
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
387
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Meal Prep of the Week: Greek Inspired Chicken Pearl Couscous Salad
There are weeks when I genuinely enjoy cooking every evening.
Jul 20
71
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Cottage Cheese Pancakes for Those Who Hate Cottage Cheese
~380 Calories & 30 g of Protein
Jul 15
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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The Neuroscience of Admiration: How to Turn Envy of Someone Else’s Life Into a Blueprint for Your Own
You are scrolling on social media and you see all these perfect lives….
Jul 15
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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21
The Neuroscience of Boundaries: Why Your Brain Freaks Out When You Finally Say No
You’re in a conversation.
Jul 10
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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What Your Clutter Says About You
Your environment is never neutral.
Jul 7
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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What You Cook With May Matter More To Your Health Than You Think
In collaboration with Our Place
Jul 2
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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June 2026
The Dopamine Menu: How to Work With Your Brain Instead of Fighting Motivation
Free Dopamine Template at the end <3
Jun 30
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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Wellness Does Not Have To Be Complicated To Work
Before we dive in, please note that I included some affiliate links. In this specific article I have linked up some items I personally use, but also…
Jun 26
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Neuroscience & Wellness
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